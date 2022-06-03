Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Details for Super Nintendo World Opening Next Year

Nintendo fans will soon be able to step into a world of augmented reality and team up with Mario himself as Universal Studios Hollywood revealed its latest Super Nintendo World ride details this week, which the park shared with Travel + Leisure.

Visitors will enter the themed land, which will open next year at Universal Studios Hollywood, through a Warp Pipe and head right into Bowser's Castle. There, they'll file into stadium-style, four-seat Mario Kart vehicles and don head mounted augmented reality goggles for the "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" ride, according to the theme park.

After getting the "3-2-1 GO!" signal, racers will steer themselves through different courses from underwater worlds to up in the clouds all as part of Team Mario as they "compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser and win."

Amid the fight to win, riders will see favorite characters like Princess Peach and Toad as well as be surrounded by iconic piranha plants, according to a sneak peek video released of the ride.

"The premise is simple but equally inspiring and challenging and will appeal to guests of all ages regardless of gaming experience," the park wrote in a statement shared with T+L. "'Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge' raises the stakes for guests as an intriguing and repeatable ride with a variety of outcomes."

Super Nintendo World is set to open at the California theme park in early 2023 as the first land of its kind in the United States. Beyond the rides themselves, the park will feature themed shopping and dining for an immersive experience.

The decision to open a Nintendo-themed universe in California comes months after Super Nintendo World opened in Japan last year. In 2024, Universal Studios Japan also plans to expand with the world's first Donkey Kong-themed area, complete with a new roller coaster and interactive experiences.