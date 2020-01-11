Every New Theme Park Ride and Roller Coaster Opening in 2020

Image zoom Courtesy of Legoland

Roller coaster fans: start planning your vacations, because 2020 is going to be a big year.

Thrillseekers and daredevils alike will find plenty to look forward to this year, when some of the biggest and best roller coasters debut at amusement parks across the country. Major records are being shattered at multiple locations, and with faster-than-ever speeds, multiple launches, and staggering drops, there’s more airtime than you’ll be able to handle on the horizon.

Still, it’s not all eye-watering heights on deck for next year. With a half-dozen rides themed to movies like Ratatouille, Star Wars, The Secret Life of Pets, and The Lego Movie, there’s plenty of attractions to enjoy in 2020, whether you love intense coasters or not.

Walt Disney World has new shows, restaurants, and new experiences on the way for 2020, but there are also two stand-out rides set to open. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in March, while Epcot will receive its first-ever Ratatouille attraction in summer 2020, themed to the famed Pixar film. Disneyland, on the other hand, will complete its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land with the reveal of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the immersive, experiential attraction that opens on January 17th. The attraction just opened at Walt Disney World, and it was beyond impressive; definitely make this a priority if you’re traveling there on vacation. Later in the year, Disney California Adventure will debut its Marvel-themed land, which is set to open in phases that start in 2020.

Universal Orlando Resort doesn’t have much on the docket for 2020 — no, that massive new theme park they’re opening won’t be ready — but following the launch of a Harry Potter roller coaster this past year, there will be a new Bourne Stuntacular coming Orlando’s way this summer. Across the country at Universal Studios Hollywood, The Secret Life of Pets will finally see its first theme park attraction when Max, Chloe, Gidget, and rest of the furry gang find themselves in a new adventure when the ride based on the film opens this year.

LEGOLAND New York Resort will open this year on July 4th, 2020, bringing an entirely new park to the New York metropolitan area, while LEGOLAND California will open The Lego Movie World, which debuted recently at its LEGOLAND Florida park.

Still, the biggest news comes from the major coasters hitting the parks next year. Busch Gardens Williamsburg will unveil Pantheon in 2020, a wild coaster that tops out at 180 feet above the ground. With four launches, two inversions, and speeds up to 72 miles per hour, it’ll also clock in as the fastest multiple launch coaster in the country. Iron Gwazi, which will open at Busch Gardens Tampa in spring 2020, is going to be the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster, reaching an apex of over 200 feet with three inversions, a dozen airtime moments, and top speeds of 76 miles per hour.

Sea World Orlando’s Ice Breaker is another doozy, with both forward and reverse launches and a 93-foot spike with a 100 degree angle that delivers airtime, thrills, and a steep, beyond-vertical drop opening in spring 2020. And, at Sea World San Antonio, the wooden Texas Stingray which will push the limits to set new records within the Lone Star State next spring. Sea World San Diego debuts a new floorless dive coaster too, Emperor, with maximum speeds over 60 miles per hour in summer 2020.

Hersheypark will also launch Candymonium next year, which is set to provide more thrills than its other 14 coasters, while Kings Island brings a showstopper to Ohio. Orion, which will welcome its first guests in 2020, soars to brand new heights as the park’s only giga coaster, meaning it reaches heights at or over 300 feet. There are only seven in the world, and this new one will reach speeds up to 91 miles per hour, debuting as the tallest, fastest, and longest steel coaster at Kings Island — which with their lineup, is equally impressive as this ride’s stature.

All in all, 2020 is going to be a banner year for all-new attractions.