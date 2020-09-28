Universal Orlando's Newest Roller Coaster Will Have Its Steepest Drop Yet

After months of rumors surrounding the impressive new coaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando has finally revealed the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Set to open in summer 2021, this new coaster promises to bring the iconic film franchise to life with unbeatable thrills. In fact, it will be Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster, and the new attraction will be the world’s first roller coaster based on the film franchise.

Riders will race alongside Velociraptors in a high-speed chase packed with thrills with just a lap restraint holding them in. The ride will feature two launches — the fastest will take guests to 70 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds — and a 360-degree barrel roll above the Islands of Adventure lagoon. But the excitement doesn’t stop there.

A “zero-gravity inverted stall will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind,” according to a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, and a “top hat” will take riders 115 feet into the air before plummeting them down an 80-degree drop, which will be Universal’s steepest roller coaster drop. Guests will also get to experience 12 seconds of airtime throughout the ride. According to these new specs, it certainly sounds like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be one of the most thrilling rides ever created by Universal.

This roller coaster will be the newest addition to the Jurassic Park land at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The area currently has a Jurassic Park-themed water ride called Jurassic Park River Adventure and a Raptor Encounter, where guests can get up-close and personal with a velociraptor.

After amusement parks around the globe closed earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, theme park fans were left wondering when new attractions and rides would open. This month, Tokyo Disneyland opened its new “Beauty and the Beast” dark ride to much excitement and praise. The Avenger’s Campus at Disney California Adventure Park was also set to open this summer, but now that Disneyland’s reopening has been pushed back indefinitely, we don’t know when this newly themed area will open.