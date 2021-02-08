Six Flags Is Opening the Tallest, Fastest, and Longest Single-rail Roller Coaster in the World This Year

In 2019, Six Flags Great Adventure Park in New Jersey announced its plans to build the world's tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail roller coaster. Though it was originally meant to debut in 2020, the pandemic pushed back that date just a bit. Now, it's looking like it could finally be ready for its first riders in 2021.

"Towering 13 stories, at speeds up to 58 mph, riders will soar single file through the dark and foreboding woods over 3,000 feet of track," Six Flags shared in a statement in 2019. "Inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, the cutting-edge coaster will feature five intense elements including two dramatic inversions."

Image zoom Credit: Six Flags Great Adventure/YouTube

Kristin Fitzgerald, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Six Flags Great Adventure, shared with Narcity that the construction team added the last piece of track to the new coaster in late January. "This was a huge milestone, although the project still has quite a long way to go," Fitzgerald said.

The new coaster will take riders up to the top of a 130-foot ascent before plunging down an 87-degree vertical drop, taking them along on a 180-degree stall, a raven dive, and a zero-gravity roll, according to Six Flags.

For the remainder of the build, crews just need to put on the finishing touches on the ride, including installing the chain-link lift mechanism to travel up the accent and put in place the four trains to take riders up in an inline style with riders sitting single-file and low on the track. From there, the Six Flag team will begin ride testing and set out to acquire a New Jersey state certification, according to a spokesperson for the amusement park who spoke with Thrillist.