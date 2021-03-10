Japan’s Super Nintendo World Is Finally Opening March 18

Attention Nintendo fans: It's finally happening. Super Nintendo World is officially opening its doors this month. But, to get in, you're going to have to follow a lot of new rules.

After pushing back its 2020 opening date, and again pushing back its February 2021 opening date, Super Nintendo World in Japan announced its new opening date, March 18, in a statement posted to its website.

"Super Nintendo World will make its debut as the first multi-level land at Universal Studios Japan where Peach's Castle and Bowser's Castle tower over the area," the theme park shared. "It will feature Mario Kart- and Yoshi-themed rides and attractions, as well as restaurants, shops, and other experiences that can only be found at Universal Studios Japan."

Over the last year, the theme park has been busy teasing its many attractions, including launching virtual tours of Mario Kart: Koopa's (Bowser's) Challenge, and Yoshi's Adventure.

"Race your way to victory! Iconic Mario Kart courses have been brought to life with cutting-edge technology," the virtual tour of Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge explained. "Challenge enemies with shells! Aim for the finish line with Mario and Peach! The world's first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride will leave you with a rush of adrenaline!"

Guests to Universal Studios Japan will have to follow a lot of stringent COVID-19 protocols to get in and enjoy the fun.

"Universal Studios Japan has continuously engaged with the industry and various associations to establish and update the 'Novel Coronavirus Spread Prevention Guidelines for Theme Parks and Amusement Parks,'" the park said. "The health and safety of our guests and team members have been and will continuously be our top priority at Universal Studios Japan and we are taking thorough sanitization enhancement measures in accordance with the guidelines and taking advice from health care authorities and medical experts."

It explained, in addition to capacity controls throughout the entire park, it will also utilize timed entry tickets to ensure guest numbers stay manageable. And, like almost everywhere in the world, the park has its own mandatory mask mandate to ensure the safety of its guests. Guests will also have their temperatures taken at the entrance and will have the ability to wash their hands frequently thanks to the addition of sanitization stations throughout the park.