The company that brought us the robotic dinosaur hotel is adding another bucket list item to its resume: a floating capsule hotel. Needless to say, Huis Ten Bosch—a company dedicated to next-level theme parks and hotels—is no stranger to dream-like experiences. You can also thank the company for its Dutch village theme park in Nagasaki, Japan.

There aren't many details out there in terms of how these capsules will be monitored (i.e. not float off into the watery unknown), but the idea is something straight out of a sci-fi movie. We can't wait to see interior shots of the capsules (here's to hoping there are plenty of stargazing design details).

If all goes according to plan, the new capsule hotel design will transport you to a desert island filled with attractions. The new hotel capsules will be a part of the existing Huis Ten Bosch Dutch village park. Here's what they expect the capsules to look like: