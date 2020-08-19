A Struggling Tokyo Amusement Park Is About to Become a Harry Potter Paradise

Attention Potterheads, it’s time to add another Harry Potter playground to your travel bucket list.

Warner Bros. and several Japanese partners plan to open a Studio Tour Tokyo — Making of Harry Potter experience in Japan in 2023. The attraction aims to bring the expansive series to life and help fans “truly immerse themselves in the Wizarding World,” Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement.

Tokyo’s Harry Potter attraction is being built at the site of the nearly 100-year-old Toshimaen amusement park, which is scheduled to close at the end of August.

A similar experience opened in London in 2012 and has since become one of the city’s top attractions, with over 43,000 reviews and a five-star rating on Tripadvisor. More than 14 million people have visited the Studio Tour London — Making of Harry Potter since it opened, Warner Bros. said.

Visitors to the Japan location will get to explore sets, see costumes and props, and relive scenes from the some of their favorite movies. It will also include both sound stage and backlot experiences. Outside, they’ll even find sculptures of their favorite characters.

Author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books were exceptionally popular in Japan, and the first Harry Potter movie is among the country’s top grossing films of all time. Japan already is home to the Universal Studios Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which opened in Osaka in 2014. That theme park includes a Hogwarts Castle, Black Lake, and live owls.

Though the Warner Bros. opening in Tokyo isn’t until 2023, operators plan to use a ticket allocation system to manage the number of people inside at any given time.