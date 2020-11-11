You Can Buy Out These Indoor Waterparks Around the Country for Your Family This Winter

Great Wolf Lodge locations around the country want you to have your own private waterpark.

This year is all about finding ways to socially distance and still have fun. But, rather than merely spending time six feet apart, Great Wolf Lodge wants you and your entire crew to spend that time inside your very own waterpark.

For winter 2020/21, Great Wolf Lodge introduced its new “Own the Park” package, which offers guests an ultra-exclusive getaway. With the package, families or quarantine pods can reserve the resort’s expansive indoor water park after regular operating hours and have it all to themselves.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge

“Access to waterslides galore, countless lazy river runs, boundless body surfing in the wave pool, and tons of interactive water play awaits,” the lodge shared in a statement. “With only family and friends of the ‘Own the Park’ package purchaser (no other guests) invited to join the fun.”

With the package, guests will get 2.5 hours of park access to themselves. This includes slides, water toys, and access to a refreshment station with complimentary soft drinks, water, iced tea, and snacks. The package also includes overnight accommodations for up to 10 family suites, a welcome gift valued at up to $50 per each suite, private breakfast for your pack, and all the usual complimentary services and amenities available at the lodge.

So, how much does all this epicness cost? The package begins at $10,000 and is available at its Pocono Mountains, Penn.; Williamsburg, Va.; Atlanta/La Grange, Ga.' Grapevine, Tex.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Scottsdale, Ariz. locations.

“Historically, this type of intimate, personalized experience has been limited to the luxury travel sector, and we feel there is a unique opportunity enter this space with a one-of-a-kind package that focuses solely on families,” Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer of Great Wolf Resorts, shared in a statement. “Now more than ever, families are craving experiences they can share with close friends and extended family, and this package offers that with the enviable backdrop of our popular water parks.”