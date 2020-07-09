Japanese Theme Park Enforces 'No Screaming' Rule With Funny Social Media Challenge

Those who can contain their screams and present the best or funniest evidence would receive free day passes to the park.

To combat the spread of coronavirus, a theme park in Japan has introduced a very unique contest for visitors.

When Fuji-Q Highland theme park near Tokyo reopened last month, they asked visitors to avoid screaming on roller coasters as droplets from people’s mouths may spread germs. But due to the fear that some ride-goers may have at high speeds or simply because there are few thrills more satisfying than shrieking during a steep roller coaster drop, the rule may be hard to abide by.

So the park got creative and decided riders needed some incentives to keep their mouths closed on rollercoasters by launching a social media challenge for its visitors. Those who can contain their screams and present the best or funniest evidence would receive free day passes to the park.

By using the hashtags #KeepASeriousFace or #SmileFace, guests can show how they “scream inside their hearts” while aboard rollercoasters and maintain a stoic, composed expression while rollercoasters soar, plunge and spin at terrifying speeds.

To provide a bit of inspiration, the park released a video of two executives riding a coaster, barely reacting to the twists and turns of the ride. And although the two men in suits are completely serious, the footage is surprisingly comical, with the riders not quite able to keep the thrill out of their eyes after particularly stomach-churning drops.

Park visitors have been posting their own photos and videos in response to the challenge.

The challenge will run until July 17, when the theme park will select the winners.