Dollywood’s Flower and Food Festival Starts This Month — Here's What to Expect From the Springtime Celebration

Spring is in full swing at Dollywood, and from April 23 through June 7, visitors can take advantage of all the season has to offer during Dollywood's Flower and Food Festival.

With over 500,000 vibrant flowers, delicious seasonal food and beverage offerings, and festive live entertainment, there are so many ways to celebrate the season at the Dolly Parton-owned Tennessee theme park.

Hundreds of thousands of blooms and adorable "Mosaicultures" (floral sculptures) will bring the springtime atmosphere to life — with a classic Dolly touch, of course.

Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival Credit: Courtesy of Dollywood Parks & Resorts

"When I was a little girl, I loved springtime because everything seemed so bright with color. It started to get warm outside and you just felt like you could finally get out of the house after being cooped up in there for so long, which is something I know we're all feeling right now," Parton said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "But the thing I remember most about those spring days were the flowers that would start blooming all over the hills. So, the Smokies really were the inspiration for this festival."

One of the Mosaicultures even features a depiction of Dolly's mother quilting the "Coat of Many Colors."

"I just love we made that big, beautiful display of my mama with all those wonderful flowers," Parton said. "It's special to me, and I know she would have been so proud of it."

floating decorative umbrellas at Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival Credit: Courtesy of Dollywood Parks & Resorts

After working up an appetite after riding roller coasters and admiring the spring blooms, guests will definitely want to indulge in the park's new menu items. This year's offerings feature a range of internationally-inspired flavors along with local favorites, including savory meals like Cuban sandwich with plantain chips, fish and chips, mountain paella, summer succotash featuring pan-seared chicken, lobster roll, and beef bulgogi nachos, as well as sweet treats like a blueberry and blackberry mini funnel cake and a lemon curd and blueberry liege waffle.

The park has also introduced a Flower and Food Festival Dining Pass that allows guests to sample five meals at the festival's dining locations for $29.99 (or $27.99 for season passholders).

Guests will also find musical performances throughout the park, including a new Melodies of Spring concert series that will feature contemporary Christian artists and Southern gospel groups. And the fun doesn't stop when you leave the park gates — Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa will have a roster of festival offersings, too, including a spring menu, floral decor, live entertainment, and more.

The theme park will host three more festivals this year: Summer Celebration (June 25-July 31), Harvest Festival (Sept. 24- Oct. 30), and Smoky Mountain Christmas (Nov. 6- Jan. 2, 2022).