Disney World and Universal Are Both Offering Huge Ticket Discounts for Florida Residents

Disney World and Universal are offering absolutely massive ticket discounts to anyone who can prove they live in the Sunshine State.

As Fox35 reported, Walt Disney World recently revealed its new Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket, making it easier and cheaper than ever for locals to come to pay a visit to the park.

The ticket comes with plenty of options including a choice of 2, 3, or 4-day tickets, all at steep discounts. Disney noted on its website, the Flex Tickets tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days at any one of the four theme parks, however, they are all also subject to reservation availability.

A two-day ticket under the Flex option is going for just $65 per day per person, which again marks a massive discount on the usual $109 per day per person price. A three-day ticket is going for $58 per person per day, while a four-day pass is just $49 per person per day.

Disney’s two-day ticket offering is valid now through Sept. 30, 2020, while the three and four-day tickets are valid now through Nov. 20, 2020, and Nov. 29, 2020 - Dec. 18, 2020. You will need a valid Florida address when purchasing the tickets.

Universal is also honoring locals with its own resident discounts.

Fox35 reported, Universal is offering the "Buy a Day" ticket deal, which gives local visitors unlimited visits now through Dec. 24 at just $164 for adults and $159 for children. That means you can go and visit as many times as you’d like for nearly the rest of 2020 for the cost of a usual single-day ticket.