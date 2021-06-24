Swing Over a Cliff in the Rocky Mountains at America's Only Mountaintop Theme Park

A good adventure absolutely needs some thrills, and this park in Colorado definitely has them.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado is the only mountaintop theme park in the country - and it's perfect for families and adventure seekers alike. While the park is home to incredible cave tours and family-friendly rides and attractions, it also has its fair share of thrill rides, too.

Giant Canyon Swing at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Credit: Jack Affleck

Perhaps the most scream-inducing is the Giant Canyon Swing. This pendulum swing moves four passengers back and forth over a cliff on top of a mountain - 1,300 feet above the Colorado River. But this isn't a gentle "to and fro" with a scenic mountain view, it's actually one of the best extreme rides in the U.S. because the swing goes almost vertical at some points and hits a top speed of 50 miles per hour.

Naturally, this ride calls for only the bravest thrill-seekers to take a swing.

In addition to the swing, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park also has a number of other thrill rides that are available to enjoy throughout the year. In the summer, you can take a jaw-dropping trip down the mountain on an Alpine slide, have a scream-inducing drop down a haunted mine, soar with an "eagle" across a zip line, or take some twists and turns on the park's other roller coasters and rides.

Or, if thrill rides aren't your thing, you can still enjoy a scenic trip across a tramway (fully enclosed) so you can see the Rocky Mountains in all their glory, take a ride on the Mine Wheel (a Ferris Wheel-style ride), play laser tag, or take a tour of the caverns themselves.

If you're planning a Rocky Mountain trip, taking the "Canyon Swing Challenge" should definitely be on your to-do list.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the park, visit the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park website.