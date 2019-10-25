The Largest Indoor Theme Park in the Western Hemisphere Is a Nickelodeon Wonderland

Just outside of NYC, the park includes rides from shows like SpongeBob SquarePants and The Fairly OddParents.

The indoor Nickelodeon Universe theme park resides just outside of New York City, and it will make every '90s kid's dream come true with mentions of old-school favorites such as Rugrats and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The indoor theme park, which organizers call the largest in the western hemisphere, was the first attraction to open at the much-anticipated American Dream complex, which includes 3 million square feet of rides, a DreamWorks Water Park, a Big Snow ski and snowboard center, and high-end shopping in East Rutherford, NJ.

American Dream's Nickelodeon Universe in East Rutherford, New Jersey Credit: Mariah Tyler

For its part, the Nickelodeon theme park excites visitors with more than 20 rides, including a double-decker Rugrats Reptar Go-Round carousel, a Nickelodeon Slime Streak, and Ren & Stimpy's Space Madness.

Younger fans will love exploring PAW Patrol's Adventure Bay, where they can look for Marshall, Chase, and the rest of the brave pups, or hop on board the Bikini Bottom Crosstown Express in search of SpongeBob himself. And thrill-seekers will love the scream-inducing Shellraiser, the world's steepest roller coaster that charges the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to battle the Shredder.

Don Ghermezian, the president and CEO of American Dream, said, "you would be hard-pressed" to say that "this isn't the most incredible place that you've ever seen."

Jeffrey Davis, the director of attractions at American Dream, said part of the park's draw is that there is a little bit for everyone (his favorite happens to be the Shellraiser).

"The whole family can come here, it's not like a theme park where you may go and it's for kids or for teenagers," he said. "You're going to bring kids of all ages, parents, grandparents on a ride together."

This is not the first theme park for Nickelodeon: the entertainment giant has a park in the Mall of America in Minnesota as well.

Tickets for the park start at $49 for guests ages 10 and over, and $44 for guests ages 3-9, while children 2 years old and younger are free.

In addition to the theme park, the complex's NHL-regulation-size ice rink hosts open skating, hockey tournaments, and more. There's also the DreamWorks Water Park, which is North America's largest indoor water park. Thrill-seekers will embrace the drop on the world's tallest indoor speed slide, while beach bums will love the 31 Jonathan Adler-designed luxury skyboxes.

Visitors can also ski and snowboard indoors (and keep doing it all year round) at Big Snow. According to organizers, it features slopes from easy beginner trails to those for experts. And when you're ready to hang up your equipment for the day, you can spend time in the ski chalets, kept at a chilly 28 degrees all year long.