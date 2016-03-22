Amusement Parks

Halloween Horror Nights Return to Universal Theme Parks
Halloween Horror Nights will start in early September and run through Oct. 31.
Disneyland Paris Is Replacing Its Free FastPass With a Paid Version — What to Know
Park-goers will be able to reserve space on rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Peter Pan's Flight, and Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy for €8 to €15 each.
Swing Over a Cliff in the Rocky Mountains at America's Only Mountaintop Theme Park
You've never seen the mountains like this.
This American Amusement Park Has Survived 2 Pandemics and 2 World Wars - and It's Ready for an Epic Summer
Lake Compounce is celebrating 175 years in business.
I Went to the New Avengers Campus at Disneyland and Now I Feel Like a Real-life Superhero
You can now be an Avenger, too.
Dolly Parton on Dollywood's Growth and What's Next — Including a Half-billion-dollar Expansion
“I just really think that our whole park just screams out ‘bring your family, everyone can have fun!’”