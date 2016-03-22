Amusement Parks

For the ultimate thrill, few attractions beat a spine-tingling spin on a rollercoaster. Luckily, with state-of-the-art amusement parks scattered all over the world, it's easier than ever for daredevil travelers to find their adrenaline fix—not to mention top-notch eateries, toddler-friendly rides, and mesmerizing dance and theater performances. After all, the appeal of a great amusement park is its breadth of attractions.Each year, millions of people set out to find the most dazzling, immersive theme park experiences. Travel + Leisure brings you essential tips on which attractions are drawing the biggest crowds.Why visit amusement parks?The newest theme parks transform Blockbuster movies into high-speed rollercoasters, haunted houses, and 4D adventure journeys. Watch your favorite superhero come to life at the world's largest indoor amusement park, or be the first to ride the Star Wars-themed 'Millennium Falcon' in Disneyland.Hunting for the latest attractions at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Want to learn how familiar attractions are keeping things fresh? Travel + Leisure publishes exclusive travel tips and tricks to visiting and enjoying the world's top amusement parks, always keeping an eye out for the most spectacular, gravity-defying rides and themed experiences. With new developments coming up in Dubai, Hong Kong, and Japan, there's never been a better time to go. We make sure to send writers to check out newly opened theme parks before anyone else. As you plan your trip, be sure to choose an experience that your family will remember for decades to come.Know your parkAt Travel + Leisure, we're all too familiar with the logistical puzzle of organizing a group trip, especially to an amusement park. Our detailed guides help you navigate these sprawling mini-cities like a pro—whether it's skipping the line to popular rides, choosing which restaurants to eat at (and which ones to avoid), or finding the closest public transportation.Get your feet wetNot to be forgotten are themed water parks, which allow travelers to take a break from the heat, zoom down water slides to cool off, and even learn about marine life at aquarium-themed exhibits. Filled with exotic themed lands and heart-stopping rides, indoor and outdoor water parks guarantee maximum fun on your next trip.

Halloween Horror Nights Return to Universal Theme Parks

Halloween Horror Nights will start in early September and run through Oct. 31.
Disneyland Paris Is Replacing Its Free FastPass With a Paid Version — What to Know

Park-goers will be able to reserve space on rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Peter Pan's Flight, and Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy for €8 to €15 each.
Swing Over a Cliff in the Rocky Mountains at America's Only Mountaintop Theme Park

You've never seen the mountains like this.
This American Amusement Park Has Survived 2 Pandemics and 2 World Wars - and It's Ready for an Epic Summer

Lake Compounce is celebrating 175 years in business.
I Went to the New Avengers Campus at Disneyland and Now I Feel Like a Real-life Superhero

You can now be an Avenger, too.
Dolly Parton on Dollywood's Growth and What's Next — Including a Half-billion Dollar Expansion

“I just really think that our whole park just screams out ‘bring your family, everyone can have fun!’”
Legoland New York Announces Opening Date and Special Discounted Tickets

The park's hotel will open later this summer.
You'll Soon Be Able to Stay in a Life-sized Replica of the Titanic at This Chinese Theme Park

Every detail, down to the door handles, is made to look like that on the ill-fated ship, which sank more than a century ago.
Baha Mar's New Oceanfront Water Park Will Have 24 Slides, a Coaster, and an Outdoor Casino

Disney World, Universal Orlando, and More Florida Theme Parks End Mask Requirement Outdoors

Disney May Lift Mask Requirements for U.S. Parks After CDC Announcement

Legoland New York Is Opening This Summer — Here's a Sneak Peek at the Thrill Rides and Epic Block Architecture

These Are the Best Theme Parks in the United States

California Amusement Parks Can Open on April 1 — but Please, No Screaming on the Rides

Dollywood Is Open With New Attractions and Events — Here's What to Expect

Disney World Reservations Are Already Selling Out for Spring Break

Japan’s Super Nintendo World Is Finally Opening March 18

Disneyland May Reopen Much Earlier Than Expected — Along With All Other California Theme Parks

Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen for a Weekend Dining Experience Filled With Park Favorites

This Theme Park in Saudi Arabia Is Opening the World's Fastest, Tallest, and Longest Roller Coaster

Peppa Pig Gets Her Own Theme Park — Opening at Legoland Florida in 2022

Here's What It's Like to Design a Theme Park, According to a LEGOLAND NY Ride Designer

New York's Indoor, Outdoor Theme Parks to Reopen Just in Time for Spring

Nickelodeon's First Resort in Mexico Will Have Cartoon Suites With Private Infinity Pools and a 6-acre Water Park

Disneyland's California Adventure Is Planning a Food Festival for Fans Who Are Missing the Park

Six Flags Is Opening the Tallest, Fastest, and Longest Single-rail Roller Coaster in the World This Year

The World's Tallest Swing Ride Makes Its Debut in Dubai

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay Water Park to Reopen This Month

The London Resort Reveals Plans for Impressive New UK Theme Park

Universal Orlando Goes All Out for Mardi Gras — Here’s What to Expect This Year

Universal Studios Japan Just Launched a Virtual Tour of the New Super Nintendo World

9 New Theme Parks, Rides, and Experiences to Get Excited for in 2021

Coney Island Is Getting a Thrilling New Roller Coaster That Will Soar 68 Feet in the Air

Certain Rides at Walt Disney World Cleared to Board at Full Capacity

Super Nintendo World Will Have Mario-themed Food, Princess Peach’s Castle, and a Yoshi Ride

Disneyland's Snow White Ride Just Got a Makeover — See What It Looks Like Now

Disney World's Blizzard Beach Sets 2021 Reopening Date

11 Secrets of Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter

