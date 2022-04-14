A 300-foot Observation Wheel Offering Stunning Views of New York City Just Opened

New Jersey's American Dream complex, known for its — over-the-top attractions including a water park, A+ shopping and an ice skating rink — is now home to a 300-foot high observation wheel that shows off the best of New York City's skyline.

"This is the greatest region of the world and you're looking over at the views of the magnificent city, which is the financial capital, so that skyline is the classic million-dollar view," American Dream Developer Paul Ghermezian told Travel + Leisure at the Dream Wheel's opening on Wednesday.

With 27 climate-controlled cabins that can hold up to 16 people each, the ride takes guests on single leisurely rotation that takes about a half hour. The floor-to-ceiling windows on all four sides reveal views of the surrounding New Jersey Meadowlands, Hackensack River, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Turnpike, as well as Manhattan in the distance.

The rides cost $27.20 for adults, $18.76 for kids ages 3 to 9, plus tax. There's also special $24.38 plus tax pricing for seniors 65 and older, active military, and residents of Hudson and Bergen counties. The are also two VIP cabins for up to six people each for a price of $55.33 plus tax per person. Although there is no age restriction, children under 52 inches tall must ride with at least one other person who is at least 52 inches tall and young kids can't ride alone.

As the highest observation wheel on the east coast, the experience can change depending on the time of day or night. The Dream Wheel opens at 11 a.m. and closes at either 9 p.m. on weekdays, 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 p.m. on Sundays.

"What you're going to get at night with the glittering lights is different than what you're going to see during the day, when there's opportunity to see more detail," he said, adding that he had taken a sunset ride the day before where he took in views with a "golden hue across the stadium and river" as well as Manhattan's "beautiful lights."

And there's still plenty more room for the American Dream to grow, with many more features on the way, including a 35,000-square-foot outpost of the largest Asian grocery store in the country, H Mart, and a 40,000-square-foot go karting experience at Skip Barber Karting Academy.

"We have so many incredible attractions and we spent so much time and heart into building this entire building," Ghermezian said. "But [the Dream Wheel] is really the first expression that is on the outside. Everybody who drives just by is seeing it — it's iconic. It's a new landmark for the region and from New Jersey. I joke that it's really the first time that everyone on the other side of the Hudson are actually looking over this way and saying, 'Wow, check out that view!'"

The Dream Wheel joins other iconic city observations wheels, like the London Eye, Ain Dubai, La Grande Roue de Montréal, Maryland's Capital Wheel National Harbor, and the St. Louis Wheel, but there hasn't been one quite like this in the New York City area.