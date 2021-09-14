An Immersive 'Alice in Wonderland' Bar Is Coming to New York City

Well, Alice in Wonderland may have not had the best luck when she tried to mix her cocktails, attendees of the "The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience," may fare better.

For lifelong fans of the beloved Lewis Carroll classic, or for those who are just "curiouser and curiouser," the experience, filled with fantastical decor and on-theme drinks, has already been a hit in cities including Denver, San Francisco, and Sydney, Australia — and is making its way to New York.

Hosted by experience company Explore Hidden at restaurant and event space Pekarna NYC on Manhattan's Upper West Side all queens, kings, and talking cats are invited. The experience, starting Sept. 23, is timed for 90 minutes with two different evening time slots to choose from.

For $50 per person, guests can take a trip down the rabbit hole and into the Alice garden filled with "enchanted" teapot cocktails and "Eat Me" cakes (but will you grow or shrink?!), as the Mad Hatter acts as the master of ceremonies at this whirling dervish of an event.

Tickets include two cockails.

The Alice Credit: Courtesy of The Alice

"Explore Hidden is about creating unique and immersive events and 'Alice in Wonderland' happens to fit in really well with what we do! It is a brand that is known globally and loved by many so it made sense!" a representative for Explore Hidden told Travel + Leisure. "Also, we love to create events that are extremely visually aesthetic and the Alice garden is definitely that!"

Essentially, Alice may have been desperate to leave Wonderland, but you won't.

The experience is currently planned to run for eight weeks in New York City but will likely be extended due to demand. Currently, the experience is running in nine cities globally with more planned for 2022.