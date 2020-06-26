The First-ever Adults-only Casino in Vegas Will Have America’s Largest Pool Amphitheater

A new resort and casino is coming to Las Vegas, but you might need to leave the kids at home.

Circa Resort & Casino plans to be the first ever adult-only, 21+ casino-resort in Las Vegas history. Not only will it provide incredible luxury amenities, it also pays homage to Las Vegas’ history with its vintage glamour style and “old-school hospitality,” according to a statement from the resort. As a special tribute, the resort will be home to Vegas Vickie, one of the most iconic neon signs from the Strip, in their own lobby.

The resort itself will house 777 rooms in a uniquely tapered, 71-degree tower designed by Steelman Partners and Circa’s Director of Design and Architecture, Alice O’Keefe. Each room is decked out in minimal, but still vintage Vegas aesthetic with plenty of room options, including standard rooms, bunk-bed rooms, and gigantic suites — some with their own dining tables and in-room wet bars.

While guests are certainly comfortable in their rooms, the real perks can be found throughout the resort. Not only will guests be able to play to their heart’s desire in the resort’s two-story casino, Circa will be home to the world’s largest sportsbook (a place where people can wager on sports competitions), a three-story stadium with a 78-million-pixel high-definition screen that can be seen on multiple floors of the casino.

Plus, Circa Resort & Casino will house a truly unique pool amphitheater. All year long, guests will be able to catch the biggest games and major televised events broadcast on the 14-million-pixel screen while relaxing in Circa’s six temperature-controlled pools and two spas. Large groups can also enjoy a booking of one of their Super Cabanas, which can host up to 50 guests.

Circa will also offer some unique dining experiences, such as Saginaw’s Delicatessen (a family-style deli), Victory Burger & Wings Co., Barry’s Downtown Prime (a high-end steakhouse), and Project BBQ (a local Carolina-style barbeque food truck).

Originally, the resort was planned to open in December 2020, but the company has recently announced it will be opening its first five floors and parking garage to guests as soon as Oct. 28, 2020.

“Sometimes life throws you curveballs, and 2020 has been an unpredictable year for the entire world,” said CEO and developer Derek Stevens in a statement. “However, thanks to the creativity and ingenuity from our partners at McCarthy Building Companies Inc. and Tré Builders, we can move forward on this accelerated path and have an opening unlike Las Vegas has experienced. We are excited to see what the future holds and to give visitors and locals something to celebrate.”