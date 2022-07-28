This Iconic '70s Band Had a Vacation Home on a Small Island in Florida — and It Just Went Up for Sale

The vacation home previously belonging to legendary Swedish band ABBA is now on sale outside St. Petersburg, Florida.

On the scenic Tierra Verde Island lies the bayfront lot purchased in 1982 by Andante Music, Ltd., and John Spalding, ABBA's longtime financial manager. Spalding's name is on the deed, and he is reported to have bought the land on the band's behalf so they could enjoy it as a winter retreat (the band members were living in London at the time). And for $3,950,000, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home could be yours.

Bear Karry Productions/Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

The architecture of the custom-designed 4,527-square-foot home was inspired by traditional Swedish longhouses and features two identical wings each, with primary bedrooms, loft areas, two additional bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The common spaces in the middle boast high vaulted ceilings, a large stone fireplace, hardwood floors, a kitchen, and a dining room. The residence also has a sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows and a jacuzzi that overlooks the beautiful sun deck, swimming pool, and Tampa Bay.

Bear Karry Productions/Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

According to the listing, the home is "suspended in time" and still has many of the original features, but the current owners have also made a few updates to the original ABBA-approved design. Most notably, they have added a new roof with skylights and solar panels and have renovated the guest bathroom. One thing that hasn't been touched is the memorabilia, including recording equipment with ABBA tapes that were part of the home when it was purchased in 1986 (and yes, those items are included in the current sale).

Bear Karry Productions/Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

"Next-door neighbors have shared fond memories of [the band] sunbathing in the backyard and swimming in the pool. Other residents shared experiences of running into them on the streets," Lisa Farmer, the listing agent of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, told Travel + Leisure.

Bear Karry Productions/Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

The Swedish band ABBA, an acronym for the band members' names (Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad), rose to fame in 1974 after winning the popular Eurovision song contest with their hit "Waterloo." Over the next few years, more hits followed ("SOS," "Mamma Mia," and "Dancing Queen"), and the band established itself as one of the biggest names in music worldwide. And so, the question becomes, who wouldn't want to own their Florida vacation home? Find the listing here.