Attractions

You've made it somewhere, but now what are you going to do? Let Travel + Leisure help you sort through attractions small and large, hyper-local and touristy.Tourism has helped create cottage industries across the world and throughout time, dating as far back as Rome's imperial villas on Capri. There are the well-stocked pilgrimage routes embarked upon every year by people of different faiths, and the innkeepers and guidebook writers serving aristocratic Europe's Grand Tourists in the 18th and 19th centuries.There are the boom-and-bust roadside enterprises that sprung up beside Route 66 in the 20th century and, well, all of Orlando, Florida. These ventures have produced some truly magnificent icons, such as the Colosseum, as well as many charming gimmicks, like the World's Largest Brick. Lucky for us, there's room enough in the world for attractions both grand and goofy.Top AttractionsWith over 91 million annual visitors, Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, a marketplace with roots stretching back to the 15th century and lit by colored glass lamps, is perhaps the most popular attraction in the world. Times Square, with roughly 50 million visitors (maybe 10 million of which are dressed as scruffy, off-brand superheroes or Sesame Street characters), is also one of the world's most popular attractions. Disney parks are a heavy hitter in this category, too, though more traditional and historical sites still dominate: Mexico City's Zócalo, Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, Tokyo's Meiji Jingu shrine.Tourist AttractionsSome attractions draw both locals and visitors, such as London's West End theater district, or Paris's Louvre. Others are more reliably designed for travelers, such as the World's Largest Brick. Still, just because something is explicitly touristy doesn't mean it's not a lot of fun. There's a reason, after all, so many people visit Disney parks every year. There's also a reason people (albeit less in number than at Disney) visit Britt, Iowa's, small-town Hobo Museum. These smaller tourist attractions are often just as—if not more—delightful as the large-scale ones.

Most Recent

This Bear Became an Unexpected Highlight at an Olympic Softball Game

This Bear Became an Unexpected Highlight at an Olympic Softball Game
The creature was seen at a Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium, about 150 miles north of the central Olympic sites in Tokyo.
You Can See Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Without Flying to Italy — Here's How

You Can See Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Without Flying to Italy — Here's How
See the Sistine Chapel this summer — without getting on a plane.
The Olympic Games Are Officially Underway — Here's How to Watch the Opening Ceremonies and Upcoming Competitions

The Olympic Games Are Officially Underway — Here's How to Watch the Opening Ceremonies and Upcoming Competitions
The opening ceremonies will air across all NBC channels and streaming platforms.
The Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival Will Celebrate the Best of Local Cuisine — and Tickets Are on Sale Now

The Hawai'i Food & Wine Festival Will Celebrate the Best of Local Cuisine — and Tickets Are on Sale Now
The event takes place throughout the whole month of October.
Brisbane Will Host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games

Brisbane Will Host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games
The Australian city received a nearly unanimous vote.
Halloween Horror Nights Return to Universal Theme Parks

Halloween Horror Nights Return to Universal Theme Parks
Halloween Horror Nights will start in early September and run through Oct. 31.
Advertisement

More Attractions

You Can Enjoy a Live Concert While Floating on a River in Texas

You Can Enjoy a Live Concert While Floating on a River in Texas
The lazy river experience meets rock 'n' roll in Fort Worth, Texas.
10 Best Aquariums in the U.S.

10 Best Aquariums in the U.S.
Pull an Ariel and live life under the sea at these aquariums.
The Eiffel Tower Welcomes Visitors Again After a 9-month Closure

The Eiffel Tower Welcomes Visitors Again After a 9-month Closure
The Biggest Astronomy Museum in the World Is Opening in Shanghai — and We Spoke to the Architect

The Biggest Astronomy Museum in the World Is Opening in Shanghai — and We Spoke to the Architect
NYC Restaurant Week Is Back for the First Time Since the Pandemic

NYC Restaurant Week Is Back for the First Time Since the Pandemic
The World's Deepest Diving Pool Opened in Dubai — and It Has a 'Sunken City' to Explore

The World's Deepest Diving Pool Opened in Dubai — and It Has a 'Sunken City' to Explore

Harry Potter New York Is Debuting New Virtual Reality Experiences — and We Took a First Look

Wands at the ready! Now's your chance to fly around London on a broom and wander the halls of Hogwarts.

All Attractions

You Can Now Do Yoga Inside a Van Gogh Painting in These 5 Cities

You Can Now Do Yoga Inside a Van Gogh Painting in These 5 Cities
Olympics Bans Spectators Due to Newly Announced State of Emergency in Tokyo 

Olympics Bans Spectators Due to Newly Announced State of Emergency in Tokyo 
It Just Got More Expensive to Snorkel at This Gorgeous Hawaiian Spot

It Just Got More Expensive to Snorkel at This Gorgeous Hawaiian Spot
Disneyland Paris Is Replacing Its Free FastPass With a Paid Version — What to Know

Disneyland Paris Is Replacing Its Free FastPass With a Paid Version — What to Know
This California Zoo Is Vaccinating Its Animals Against COVID-19

This California Zoo Is Vaccinating Its Animals Against COVID-19
Golf Vacations Are Rising in Popularity — and These Destinations Have It All, On and Off the Course

Golf Vacations Are Rising in Popularity — and These Destinations Have It All, On and Off the Course
Houston Might Be the Most Exciting City for Art in the United States —  Here's What to See

Houston Might Be the Most Exciting City for Art in the United States —  Here's What to See
Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Are Back — Here's How to Watch

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Are Back — Here's How to Watch
Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite to Unveil Princess Diana's 60th Birthday Statue

Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite to Unveil Princess Diana's 60th Birthday Statue
Get a 'Backstage' Peek at the Colosseum As Underground Levels Open to Tourists for the First Time

Get a 'Backstage' Peek at the Colosseum As Underground Levels Open to Tourists for the First Time
One Lucky Mets Fan Will Have the Chance to Stay Overnight at Citi Field With Airbnb

One Lucky Mets Fan Will Have the Chance to Stay Overnight at Citi Field With Airbnb
A Disney Exhibit Is Headed To the Met at the End of 2021

A Disney Exhibit Is Headed To the Met at the End of 2021
This Celeb-Loved Workout Is Hosting Outdoor Classes in Epic Locations Like NYC's Top of Rock

This Celeb-Loved Workout Is Hosting Outdoor Classes in Epic Locations Like NYC's Top of Rock
9 Active Beach Vacations With Snorkeling, Hiking, and Endless Water Sports

9 Active Beach Vacations With Snorkeling, Hiking, and Endless Water Sports
This Grand Budapest Palace Has Been Transformed Into a Modern Luxury Hotel

This Grand Budapest Palace Has Been Transformed Into a Modern Luxury Hotel
Warner Bros.' Famous Studio Tour Just Reopened With New 'Friends' Experiences

Warner Bros.' Famous Studio Tour Just Reopened With New 'Friends' Experiences
Harry S. Truman Museum to Reopen After $30 Million Renovation

Harry S. Truman Museum to Reopen After $30 Million Renovation
Kim Kardashian Is Designing the Official Team USA Undergarments and Loungewear at the Olympics - and You Can Shop Them, Too

Kim Kardashian Is Designing the Official Team USA Undergarments and Loungewear at the Olympics - and You Can Shop Them, Too
NYC's Party Scene Is Getting a Tropical Upgrade That Includes Stunning Views and Rooftop Pool

NYC's Party Scene Is Getting a Tropical Upgrade That Includes Stunning Views and Rooftop Pool
Swing Over a Cliff in the Rocky Mountains at America's Only Mountaintop Theme Park

Swing Over a Cliff in the Rocky Mountains at America's Only Mountaintop Theme Park
Tokyo's Ueno Zoo Welcomes Twin Panda Cubs

Tokyo's Ueno Zoo Welcomes Twin Panda Cubs
Famous Rembrandt Painting in Amsterdam Restored Using AI

Famous Rembrandt Painting in Amsterdam Restored Using AI
Walt Disney World Announces Festivities for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration - Including 2 New Nighttime Spectaculars

Walt Disney World Announces Festivities for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration - Including 2 New Nighttime Spectaculars
Tokyo Olympics Will Allow 10,000 Spectators in the Arenas

Tokyo Olympics Will Allow 10,000 Spectators in the Arenas
Resorts World Las Vegas Opens June 24 - and We Have an Inside Peek

Resorts World Las Vegas Opens June 24 - and We Have an Inside Peek
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com