Shoppers Say This Spacious Ski Boot Bag Is a ‘Total Game-changer’ for Travel — and It’s The Lowest Price We’ve Seen

There’s plenty of room for your boots, helmet, gloves, and other outdoor essentials.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ski boot bag sale one-off
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Marcus Millan

Skiing is generally a fun and stress-free winter activity — that is, until you’re tasked with lugging your gear from your car to the lodge. The sport requires you to invest in heavy boots, skis, poles, and a helmet to ensure a safe and well-prepared outing, but carrying these items to the base of the mountain is no small feat, especially on lengthier ski vacations. The best solution? A sturdy boot bag to hold your essentials. 

Spacious enough to stow your ski gear with all of the functionality of a backpack, the Athletico Ski Boot Bag is currently on sale at Amazon for an impressive 67 percent off. For just $40, you’ll never have to worry about straining to carry your gear again. 

Athletico Ski Boot Bag Black

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $120)

This durable, waterproof bag is just the tote you’ve been looking for to hold all your outdoor ski necessities (aside from your actual skis and poles.) Roomy enough for your boots, jacket, helmet, and other small accessories, according to shoppers, this bag will transform your experience getting to and from the mountain. A side-entry pocket allows you to store your wet boots away from the rest of your gear at the end of a long day, and padded lumbar back support makes this bag easy and comfortable to carry. 

Made with a water-resistant, polyester material, the Athletico Ski Boot Bag is prepared to take on whatever the winter weather may have in store, and it won’t leak if you forget to wipe the snow off of your boots before packing them up. A vented boot pocket lets your gear dry out after use, and hidden interior pockets are the perfect place to stow gloves, extra socks, and whatever else you may need both on and off the mountain. Plus, if you’re wearing this backpack in the dark, it features reflective piping to allow you to be seen clearly by other skiers as an added safety precaution. 

Athletico Ski Boot Bag Blue

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $120)

Spacious and built to last, this ‎15.43-inch by 12.64-inch by 4.84-inch boot bag comes in four colors — and shoppers can’t get enough of it for their mountainside excursions. One customer explained that they “love it” because it “fits everything I need for the mountain.” Meanwhile, another shopper raved that as a frequent skier, they have used theirs “for a couple seasons now” and “I’m buying two more for our family.”

If you’re preparing to embark on a lengthier ski trip, one shopper noted that they “genuinely think everything you need for a four- to five-day trip would be able to fit,” adding that there are “so many zippers and compartments,” and it “feels sturdy and well-made.” In fact, one customer even swore that their bag fit “two pairs of boots, plus all my gear.”

Athletico Ski Boot Bag Pink

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $120)

The roomy and durable Athletico Ski Boot Bag is the only pack you’ll ever need to use for your mountain adventures, and right now it’s on sale in four colors for an impressive $40. Marked down by 67 percent and currently sitting at the lowest price it’s been in 30 days, this waterproof bag with a multitude of hidden pockets is perfect for traveling with your gear while eliminating the stress of lugging heavy equipment to and from the lodge. With shoppers calling it a “total game-changer” for travel, snag this bag while it’s still on sale to make the most of the end of your ski season. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler tout
The TikTok-famous Stanley Travel Mug Is About to Sell Out Again — but We Found the Next Best Thing
Allbirds Canvas Pacer Mids TOUT
This T+L-favorite Shoe Brand Just Dropped the Most Comfortable Sneakers for Spring Travel
Car with Moonshade personal shade extension
I Drove Across the Country With My 2 Young Kids — This Is the Road Trip Gear That Kept Us Happiest
Related Articles
Amazon Secret Storefront Roundup Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Storefront for Ski Gear — Here Are Our Top Picks for Every Price Point
presidents day weekend 2023 banner recirc image
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 22 Deals I’m Shopping at Amazon This Presidents Day
Backcountry Boot Backpack
The 8 Best Ski Boot Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Presidents Day Early Deals Tout
The 20 Best Early Presidents Day Deals at Amazon for Travelers Up to 60% Off
Belt Bags Roundup Tout
15 Stylish, Functional Belt Bags Under $50 That Keep Your Hands Free During Travel
REI Sale Roundup
I’m a Travel Writer, and I Can’t Resist These 20 Deals From REI’s Outlet Sale — With Prices Up to 71% Off
The 10 Best Ski Backpacks in 2022
The 10 Best Ski Backpacks of 2023
Travel Emergency Kit inspired by The Last of Us tout
'The Last of Us' Inspired Me to Create a Travel Emergency Kit — Here's What's in It
Best Gifts for Skiers
The 51 Best Gifts for Skiers of 2023
Valentine's Day Gifts for Travel Lovers tout
These 21 Genius Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Travel Lovers Are All Under $50 at Amazon
BriggsandRiley_BaselineRollingCabinBag_Green_002.JPG
We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 and These Are Our Winners
sleeping bag
The 12 Best Sleeping Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
CUBETASTIC Small Makeup Bag Tout
This $9 Makeup Bag Keeps Travelers Organized and Mess-free on the Go — and It Has So Much Space
Athletico Ski & Snowboard Boot Backpack
This Ski and Snowboard Backpack Fits Boots, Helmets, Googles, and More — and It's Only $50
Best Hiking Gear
The Best Hiking Gear of 2023
coowoz Large Travel Backpack Tout
My Favorite Carry-on Backpack Holds All of My Travel Gear, Plus My Friends' — and It's $40 at Amazon