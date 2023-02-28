Shoppers Say This Spacious Ski Boot Bag Is a ‘Total Game-changer’ for Travel — and It’s The Lowest Price We’ve Seen

Skiing is generally a fun and stress-free winter activity — that is, until you’re tasked with lugging your gear from your car to the lodge. The sport requires you to invest in heavy boots, skis, poles, and a helmet to ensure a safe and well-prepared outing, but carrying these items to the base of the mountain is no small feat, especially on lengthier ski vacations. The best solution? A sturdy boot bag to hold your essentials.

Spacious enough to stow your ski gear with all of the functionality of a backpack, the Athletico Ski Boot Bag is currently on sale at Amazon for an impressive 67 percent off. For just $40, you’ll never have to worry about straining to carry your gear again.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $120)

This durable, waterproof bag is just the tote you’ve been looking for to hold all your outdoor ski necessities (aside from your actual skis and poles.) Roomy enough for your boots, jacket, helmet, and other small accessories, according to shoppers, this bag will transform your experience getting to and from the mountain. A side-entry pocket allows you to store your wet boots away from the rest of your gear at the end of a long day, and padded lumbar back support makes this bag easy and comfortable to carry.

Made with a water-resistant, polyester material, the Athletico Ski Boot Bag is prepared to take on whatever the winter weather may have in store, and it won’t leak if you forget to wipe the snow off of your boots before packing them up. A vented boot pocket lets your gear dry out after use, and hidden interior pockets are the perfect place to stow gloves, extra socks, and whatever else you may need both on and off the mountain. Plus, if you’re wearing this backpack in the dark, it features reflective piping to allow you to be seen clearly by other skiers as an added safety precaution.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $120)

Spacious and built to last, this ‎15.43-inch by 12.64-inch by 4.84-inch boot bag comes in four colors — and shoppers can’t get enough of it for their mountainside excursions. One customer explained that they “love it” because it “fits everything I need for the mountain.” Meanwhile, another shopper raved that as a frequent skier, they have used theirs “for a couple seasons now” and “I’m buying two more for our family.”

If you’re preparing to embark on a lengthier ski trip, one shopper noted that they “genuinely think everything you need for a four- to five-day trip would be able to fit,” adding that there are “so many zippers and compartments,” and it “feels sturdy and well-made.” In fact, one customer even swore that their bag fit “two pairs of boots, plus all my gear.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $120)

The roomy and durable Athletico Ski Boot Bag is the only pack you’ll ever need to use for your mountain adventures, and right now it’s on sale in four colors for an impressive $40. Marked down by 67 percent and currently sitting at the lowest price it’s been in 30 days, this waterproof bag with a multitude of hidden pockets is perfect for traveling with your gear while eliminating the stress of lugging heavy equipment to and from the lodge. With shoppers calling it a “total game-changer” for travel, snag this bag while it’s still on sale to make the most of the end of your ski season.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

