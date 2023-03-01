This Padded Ski Bag Protects Travelers’ Boots and Skis on Flights — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

When planning to embark on a ski vacation, one of the first questions that comes to mind is how you’re going to transport your gear. Skis can be difficult to carry in the first place, but bring air travel into the mix and you face an entirely new challenge. However, with the right bag to carry your equipment, these concerns will quickly fade in the rear view mirror.

On the hunt for the perfect ski bag to make longer excursions and shorter day trips to the mountain that much easier? Right now, the Athletico Mogul Padded Ski Bag is just $30 with a special on-site coupon, so the question of how you’re going to travel with your skis is about to become a thing of the past.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

This highly padded ski bag is made with a durable, waterproof polyester material that will keep your gear safe and secure during transport. Since it’s built to last, you’ll only ever have to purchase one ski bag to get you through the coming winters, and the security of this bag ensures that your skis and poles will be kept in mint condition while being stored. Plus, adjustable compression straps add that extra level of assurance that your skis will stay in place — even during air travel.

Padded carrying handles make it even easier to get your gear from your car to the mountain, and a full-length wrap-around zipper makes this bag simple to pack when you’re in a rush. Not to mention this spacious yet ergonomic bag also has room to hold your poles and other small yet essential mountain gear like gloves or hand warmers. Available in red in a 170-centimeter or 185-centimeter length (both on sale for $30), this lightweight bag is perfect for weekend getaways and longer adventures.

Shoppers explain the roomy bag allows them to optimize space during their travels. One shopper noted that “this ski bag held my skis, poles, and some of my bulky ski gear,” adding that it’s “comfortable to carry on my shoulder, and everything arrived intact from the plane.” Another customer agreed, sharing that the bag “protected our boots and skis on a plane trip,” making it perfect for more intensive outings.

Athletico claims this bag is built to last, and shoppers agree; one even raved that they were “very impressed with the durability and quality of this very reasonably priced bag,” noting that it “worked great with plenty of extra space for all size skis.” Further proving its durability, one customer revealed that they “ordered this bag the same day as my friend ordered his Brubaker bag,” and after both taking a trip to Tahoe together, they shared that the “Brubaker bag already ripped” while this bag “is worth five stars.”

A high-quality, padded ski bag will keep your gear in tip-top shape throughout whatever upcoming trip you may have planned, and the Athletico Mogul Padded Ski Bag is the one for the job at just $30. Spacious, waterproof, and comfortable to carry with a padded strap, this affordable ski bag is the one piece of essential equipment you’ve been missing. Grab it before the season ends (and while it’s still on sale) so you can travel with the peace of mind that your skis and poles will arrive at your destination in the state you left them.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30.

