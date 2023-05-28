The Popular Weekender Bag That Keeps Selling Out at Target Is Back — and on Sale This Weekend

“It fits perfectly in the overhead compartment.”

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Published on May 28, 2023

A New Day Athleisure Soft Weekender Bag Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

The weekender bag is undoubtedly the perfect size for short trips; the style has personally been my go-to overnight and airplane carry-on since I got one last year. As a frequent flier, I often opt for a weekender bag in place of a personal item on flights for its spacious size that offers more room for must-haves like clothes and shoes. 

And I may have just found the perfect one. Target’s Athleisure Soft Weekender Bag by A New Day has been super popular amongst shoppers who can’t stop raving about it in reviews. The coveted white color goes in and out of stock constantly, and shoppers can’t wait to get their hands on one. If you’re okay with forgoing the white hue (unless you’re a lucky shopper who can quickly grab it when it goes back in stock), the bag also comes in three other neutral colors: black, caramel, and green, that you can snag right now at 20 percent off during the site’s Memorial Day sale event. 

Athleisure Soft Weekender Bag

Target

To buy: target.com, $32 (originally $40)

The roomy, lightweight bag features a spacious main compartment that several reviewers said is perfect for weekend getaways, gym sessions, and as a carry-on for flights. One of the standout features of this bag is the trolley compartment that allows it to be slid onto the handle of rolling luggage — when not in use, the sleeve can be zipped closed at the bottom and utilized as an extra outer pocket. It also has a removable, adjustable crossbody strap and padded top handles for holding or carrying on the shoulder.

Athleisure Soft Weekender Bag

Target

To buy: target.com, $32 (originally $40)

Shoppers have also opted for this in place of a personal item on flights, with one mentioning, “I was able to bring my carry-on luggage and this bag as my ‘purse’ on the flight with no problem.” At the same time, another reviewer said, “It fits perfectly in the overhead compartment in the airplane, and it held together through baggage claim.” Another person said it “fits under the airplane seats and allows for so much extra space.”

Even when you’re not using the weekender for short trips, shoppers mention it’s great for the gym and also for carrying work essentials like a laptop. The bag is easy to clean, according to one shopper who said, “You can easily wipe it down if it gets dirty.”

Athleisure Soft Weekender Bag

Target

To buy: target.com, $32 (originally $40)

Be sure to snag the popular Athleisure Soft Weekender Bag at Target before your next trip while it’s on sale for 20 percent off. And keep your eyes peeled for the white color, it may just come back in stock when you least expect it… 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $32. 

