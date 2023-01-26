Shoppers Call This the ‘Best Ski Gear Bag’ on the Market — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Wintertime is rich with exciting outdoor activities, but some sports like skiing and snowboarding require a little more equipment than others. I’ve always struggled to lug my boots, helmet, and other essentials from the car to the lodge, and after years of complaining, my parents gifted me with my most useful present to date: a ski backpack.

Right now, the Athalon Everything Boot Backpack is on sale at Amazon for as little as $60, so if you’re tired of wearing yourself out by dragging around your gear before you’ve even hit the slopes, this is one sale you’re not going to want to miss.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $100)



This spacious polyester backpack is the perfect accessory for traveling with ski gear, offering ample room for your boots, helmet, jacket, and more. Padded straps make this backpack comfortable to wear even when it’s packed to the brim, and four roomy pockets across the pack leave space for your bigger items, as well as accessories like hand warmers and gloves.

Snow gear certainly isn’t light to carry, but built-in lumbar padding on this bag keeps your equipment from poking your skin while you walk, and versatile top- and front-carry handles allow you to maneuver it with ease. Additionally, bottom drainage grommets and a waterproof PVC bottom halt leakage from snowy boots once you’ve finished your exercise for the day, and a handy bungee cord across the front of the bag is the perfect place to stow your jacket or an extra layer of clothes.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $100)



Giving it more than 1,800 perfecting ratings at Amazon, shoppers swear this is the “best ski gear bag” on the market, with one person noting that not only can they fit their boots inside, but also a “heavy jacket, two [pairs of] heavy pants, four base layers, a helmet, goggles, gloves, and socks.” Another shopper raved that “even when I have it packed full, the weight is distributed really well so it doesn’t feel heavy at all.”

A good ski bag is one that’s built to last, and shoppers can confirm that this bag from Athalon fits the bill. In fact, one customer shared that they’ve been using this bag for the last seven years and “it’s still in great shape.” Another customer concurred, noting, “I purchased this bag four years ago and it’s held up to weekly use during ski season.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $100)



The bag is great for travel as well; one shopper called it a “lifesaver when traveling,” and another raved that “air travel was relatively easy” and “when I had to carry it for a distance, the backpack straps worked great.” They even noted that the bag is “easy to use and find your ski supplies in” while you’re preparing to hit the slopes.

Traveling to and from the mountain with winter gear doesn’t have to be such a hassle, and the Athalon Everything Boot Backpack is the $60 solution to your problems. Spacious, well-padded, and functional, this backpack will fit all of your gear and more, so you can focus on getting ready and enjoying your cold-weather vacation.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $60.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

