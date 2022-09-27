This Chunky Knit Sweater From Amazon Is Going to Be Your New Fall Staple — and It's Less Than $40 Right Now

Now that fall is officially here, it’s time to stock your closet with the comfiest clothing possible, from warm leggings to soft scarves to fuzzy hats. And of course, you can’t forget about chunky sweaters, as no autumnal wardrobe is complete without at least a few cozy cardigans or half-zips. One particular sweater we can’t get enough of this season? This knit cardigan from Astylish, which is a top-seller at Amazon and on sale right now for less than $40 thanks to a special on-site coupon.

It’s made from acrylic knit and features wide long sleeves and an open front, with a ribbed hem and slouchy, relaxed fit that gives it a cool oversized look. It’s the kind of simple yet gorgeous cardigan that you can wear with pretty much anything, from jeans to leggings to dresses, and while it’s heavy enough to keep you warm on cold days, it’s not so thick that you can’t wear it earlier in the season.

Available in a whopping 36 colors ranging from sky blue to deep brown to light pink, it also comes in four shades of a button-down version. Sizes of this sweater range from small to XX-large, and the cost is a steal, at just $36, once you apply an on-site coupon discounting the price tag an additional 10 percent. With such a low price, you can stock up on multiple versions to ensure your closet is filled to the brim with cozy looks for fall and winter.

This popular sweater boasts more than 8,700 five-star ratings from customers who love its flattering design, comfortable material, and serious versatility. In fact, Amazon shoppers don’t have enough good things to say about this piece. “This is probably the best cardigan I now own,” wrote one. “It's heavy, it's big, and it is INCREDIBLY cozy.” Another reviewer praised the cardigan for its “perfect” feel and look, writing, “It is very roomy and gives me the slouchy sweater look that I wanted… I loved this sweater so much I ordered it in three other colors!”

One wearer raved about how the sweater feels “warm yet breathable,” adding that the sizing is “spot on.” They added, “I can't wait to wear this for fall and winter! I wanna buy ten more of these.” Many expressed that they loved the cardigan so much, they bought multiples: “I purchased one, two and now three of this sweater!” raved a buyer. They continued, “It will be perfect in the house in the winter to stay warm, or running errands in the fall.” And while many reported it fits true to size, this shopper noted that “if you want it a little roomy (I did), order up a size.”

You’ll want to spend all day and night wrapped up in the Astylish ChunkyCardigan Sweater, and who could blame you? Just make sure not to wait long to make your purchase, as you’ll want to take advantage of the extra savings while it’s still offered by Amazon. Because, let’s be honest — there’s truly nothing better than looking good and getting a major deal.

