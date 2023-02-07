Amazon’s Best-selling $13 Ice Scraper Removes Snow From Cars ‘With the Greatest of Ease’

If you’ve ever embarked on a winter road trip or endured a winter storm in the Northeast or Midwest, you’re familiar with the pure “joy” of digging your car out of a snowy downpour and contending with a frozen windshield in the brutal wind. You also understand that keeping a strong, sturdy snow brush and ice breaker in your trunk is as important as storing a spare tire in there.

The AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper is the winter warrior you want to have on hand, say many of the Amazon shoppers who have made it a number one best-seller. The tough-as-nails tool is made to withstand temperatures as low as 40 degrees below without breaking, which is one of the biggest indicators of a high-quality brush. Its handle also has an ergonomic non-slip foam grip, which is so important when you just want to get this messy job done. And right now it’s even on sale for just $13.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $16)



For the price, you get a pretty painstakingly designed piece of equipment with the AstroAI. Take its brush bristles, for instance. Each one is polished to a fine tip, so it’s effective at clearing snow but won’t scratch your car’s paint. The handle is made of ABS, a kind of thermoplastic that’s engineered to withstand the extreme cold without cracking under the pressure. And of course the foam handle — with its generous 27-inch reach — makes your battle against the elements a bit more comfortable.

As the name indicates, the four and a half-inch ABS ice scraper separates from the snow brush and has strong teeth to chomp down on ice and break it up easily without damaging your windshield and mirrors. The ability to disassemble it also makes the The AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper easier to store. In fact, most reviewers are enamored with this feature. “When this first arrived, I thought I got [ripped off] because the packaging was small. Turns out, the scraper comes in a drawstring storage bag, in two halves.” a pleasantly shocked shopper wrote. “You pop them in and lock it, and you have a full size scraper. This is way better than something I could buy at the storage/gas station in a pinch. Love it!”

The AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper is a bonafide hit with Amazon customers. Not only is it a best-seller, but it has more than 17,000 perfect reviews (and comes in three colors, too). They’re discovering this tool is even better than they’d bargained for, especially for clearing snow and ice from your car after a winter storm. One reviewer who gave the ice scraper five stars said they used it after a “nasty winter storm” and it “helped clear three inches of snow and encrusted ice off my car with the greatest of ease,” and said they’d “recommend to anyone.”

Even if you don’t live in a snowy climate, the AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper is a solid investment for road trips, or just in case. As one customer reported, “Didn’t know we would ever need one of these in the South! Last two winters we definitely do.” They called it a “lifesaver in the chilly mornings.”

It’s one of those “if you know, you know” situations. Only once you have been a driver facing off with a layer of ice an inch thick and with an hour-long drive ahead do you realize just how handy something like the AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper is. Grab yours on sale at Amazon and brave the day after a winter storm like it’s no sweat at all.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $13.

