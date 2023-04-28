My Mom Is a Nurse, and She Swears by These Comfy Sneakers for 12-hour Shifts and Long Travel Days

As a travel editor, I’m always on the hunt for the most comfortable pair of sneakers for life on the go — and you know whose shoe advice I rely on above all others? Nurses. Actually, one nurse in particular: my mom. She works 12-hour night shifts in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to keep babies healthy — seriously, she’s a hero — and all that time on her feet is exactly why I trust her judgment on what it takes to stay comfy (like, all-day-walking-tour comfy).

And, she recently let me in on her big secret. After years on the job, she’s finally found the perfect amount of support in her Asics Women’s GT-2000 10 Running Shoes, which she says have “the best arch support.” Luckily for all of us, they’re up to 54 percent off right now in select colors at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $60 (originally $130)

These shoes have really caught on at the hospital she works at, and all of her nurse friends swear by them, too. “One time a new mom asked me and [my co-worker] what sneakers to buy, and we both said ‘Asics’ immediately,” she told me.

I’ve also seen my mom rock her Asics Women’s GT-2000 10 Running Shoes on long travel days. Recently, we took a two-week family trip to Greece, and she was practically the only one of our group who wasn’t complaining about blisters or pain. Even after she hiked up the mountainous, rocky trail in Delphi, and shuffled on and off the packed ferry to Santorini, she was ready to forge on.

The key to these Asics’ comfiness is the brand’s signature Gel and Flytefoam technologies in the rear and forefoot of the sole, which offer a cloud-like cushion that absorbs shock — perfect for long walking tours or running through the airport to catch a flight. With their grippy rubber sole, they have the traction needed to stay upright on any surface. Plus, the knit uppers hug your feet and move with you, keeping feet breathable, cool, and wrapped in comfort on the go.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $84 (originally $130)

This particular style is recommended for people with neutral arches, but Asics has plenty of other styles for those with underpronated and overpronated strides that need more tailored arch support. My mom has these in blue (to match her scrubs), but there are 19 color options in women’s sizes 5-12.5, including narrow and wide. There’s also a men’s version, too.

My mom and her fellow nurses aren’t the only ones who swear by these shoes, which now have almost 1,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. One healthcare worker who said, “I’m always on my feet,” tried them out and praised their lightweight construction, sharing: “These are so comfy... I even got a second pair because I love them so much.” Another nurse who works 12-hour shifts raved, “I have tried many shoe brands, and this model of Asics is so far the best and most comfortable shoes I tried,” continuing to say they “super recommend [them] for nurses; I work 12-hour shifts, and these shoes feel like I am walking in Crocs.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $80

And if you’re wondering if these running shoes can actually perform, take it from one runner who had high praise for these “very comfy” shoes: “Absolutely love these shoes; awesome fit. [The] first day I did a 5k and they were fantastic — no rub, no blisters, no need to ‘break in’ at all.”

If you’re looking for the perfect shoe to carry you through long travel days (or even a gift for your mom this Mother’s Day), the mom- and nurse-approved Asics Women’s GT-2000 10 Running Shoes are it. Take it from healthcare workers who are constantly spending 12 hours on their feet — you won’t regret picking up a pair while they’re up to 54 percent off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $60.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

