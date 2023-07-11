These Nurse-approved Sneakers Offer All-day Comfort — and They're 50% Off Tonight

There’s hardly a time when comfy, supportive sneakers don’t come in handy. Whether you’re getting active outdoors, spending the day in transit, sightseeing on vacation, or simply standing for hours at a time, the right pair of shoes can be the difference between a pleasant day and one spent wishing it was over. That’s why we’re such big fans of the Women’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes by Asics, which are 50 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Through Wednesday, July 12 at midnight PT, you can get the best-selling running shoes starting at just $35. And, we recommend hurrying because deals this good don't usually last during the two-day shopping event. If you're not a Prime member, you can still enroll in a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these massive savings, and be privy to exclusive deals as they pop up.

There are plenty of running shoes on the market, but the Asics Gel-Ventures stand out to us for a few reasons. First of all, they’re designed with the brand's Gel technology, which creates superior cushioning and shock absorption for full-foot support and limited fatigue. Secondly, the lugged outsoles (a.k.a. the bottom of the shoes) boast some seriously sturdy traction — that means you can walk, jog, run, or climb over virtually any surface without sliding or losing your footing.

And, Amazon shoppers are absolutely sold. In fact, the Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes have earned more than 12,000 five-star ratings from customers for their long-lasting comfort. .

One reviewer wrote, “What an amazing shoe for so many reasons. First, it’s got that upturned toe, which I need for a mild case of congenital drop-foot. That works like a charm. The soul is dreamy on the trail [and] they’re beautiful walking on flat surfaces, too… I can’t believe what I’ve put up with in [other] walking/hiking shoes. These are the answers.”

Chiming in, a second shopper shared, “My chiropractor recommended Asics because my gait is contributing to my back pain. This is a solid shoe that fits right out of the box. I was able to wear them all day at work without issues. I am a nurse, so foot comfort is essential. I love that it was available in a wide width.” And, a third customer said, "They're good sneakers for comfort and support. I have worn Asics for years. They're great for traveling and walking all day."

Beyond the Asics Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes’ incredible comfort, support, and grip, we also love how stylish and practical they are. They come in 23 sleek colorways ranging from neutral gray and black to eye-catching hues like lapis lazuli blue, misty pine, and deep sea teal with blazing coral accents. Each shoe, no matter the color, features Asics’ sporty logo on each side, as well as durable laces (many of them patterned) and subtle pull-tabs at the heel to make on-off a breeze. The sneakers even have a printed band on each of the tongues for added style.

If you’re in need of a new pair of wear-everywhere sneakers, snag a pair of Asics’ Women’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes before prices go back up after Prime Day. You can't deny that they're at a fantastic deal considering how good they look and feel on your feet. Whether you wear them for travel, work, or exercise, they’re sure to be the comfy sneakers you keep coming back to.

