This Travel Laptop Backpack Is 55% Off for Black Friday — and It Comes With a Set of Packing Cubes

When it comes to traveling, everyone knows the dream scenario is packing as much as possible while taking up as little space as possible. An easy way to accomplish such a feat? Getting your hands on a sturdy and spacious backpack that comes with a set of packing cubes. This winning combo allows shoppers to pack in an organized manner and fit more clothes, shoes, tech, and toiletries than the average carry-on suitcase. And now is the perfect time to snag one, because one of our all-time favorite picks is currently 55 percent off at Amazon for Black Friday.

Asenlin’s 40L Travel Laptop Backpack is the ultimate jet setting must-have. At 18.5 inches tall by 12.5 inches wide by 9.5 inches deep, this hearty bag is large enough to fit all your travel essentials. From a few changes of clothes to a 17-inch laptop, the packing possibilities are endless. Unlike many similar backpacks, though, the Asenlin is also equipped with a set of three packing cubes of varying sizes. Packing cubes are known for allowing travelers to stow more items than ever in their bags, so the backpack and packing cube combo is truly magic.

Not only that, but the backpack itself boasts plenty of pockets and compartments. In addition to its large main compartment, the pack also features a roomy front pocket, a zippered laptop sleeve, and a dedicated “water bag” for a water bottle or small umbrella.

There are even padded, adjustable straps for a comfortable carry as well as interlocking straps for reinforced durability on the road. A reflective safety strip across the front adds an element of safety, while a hidden trolley strap across the back allows travelers to attach it to wheeled luggage.

And shoppers found even more to love. “I used the included packing cubes and was able to get everything I needed in it,” one wrote. “It was also really comfortable to wear. My kids fought over who carried this as their personal item on the plane because the weight was well distributed.”

“This has saved me so much money traveling because it’s a personal item but fits everything I need for a week,” another added. “Get it if you travel [frequently] and need to fit your belongings for a small trip.”



The Asenlin 40L Travel Laptop Backpack will normally set you back $80, but through Black Friday weekend, it can be yours for just $36. We suggest dropping it in your Amazon cart now, though — there’s no telling when supplies may run out.

