Best Products This Travel Laptop Backpack Is 55% Off for Black Friday — and It Comes With a Set of Packing Cubes Better hurry — this deal won’t last long. By Hillary Maglin Hillary Maglin Instagram Twitter Hillary Maglin is an associate commerce editor at Travel + Leisure who’s been covering travel products since 2018. Her work has also been featured in publications such as People, InStyle, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 07:19PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon When it comes to traveling, everyone knows the dream scenario is packing as much as possible while taking up as little space as possible. An easy way to accomplish such a feat? Getting your hands on a sturdy and spacious backpack that comes with a set of packing cubes. This winning combo allows shoppers to pack in an organized manner and fit more clothes, shoes, tech, and toiletries than the average carry-on suitcase. And now is the perfect time to snag one, because one of our all-time favorite picks is currently 55 percent off at Amazon for Black Friday. Asenlin’s 40L Travel Laptop Backpack is the ultimate jet setting must-have. At 18.5 inches tall by 12.5 inches wide by 9.5 inches deep, this hearty bag is large enough to fit all your travel essentials. From a few changes of clothes to a 17-inch laptop, the packing possibilities are endless. Unlike many similar backpacks, though, the Asenlin is also equipped with a set of three packing cubes of varying sizes. Packing cubes are known for allowing travelers to stow more items than ever in their bags, so the backpack and packing cube combo is truly magic. Amazon To buy: Amazon, $36 (originally $80) Not only that, but the backpack itself boasts plenty of pockets and compartments. In addition to its large main compartment, the pack also features a roomy front pocket, a zippered laptop sleeve, and a dedicated “water bag” for a water bottle or small umbrella. There are even padded, adjustable straps for a comfortable carry as well as interlocking straps for reinforced durability on the road. A reflective safety strip across the front adds an element of safety, while a hidden trolley strap across the back allows travelers to attach it to wheeled luggage. Related: The 40 Best Golf Deals for Black Friday 2022 And shoppers found even more to love. “I used the included packing cubes and was able to get everything I needed in it,” one wrote. “It was also really comfortable to wear. My kids fought over who carried this as their personal item on the plane because the weight was well distributed.” “This has saved me so much money traveling because it’s a personal item but fits everything I need for a week,” another added. “Get it if you travel [frequently] and need to fit your belongings for a small trip.” The Asenlin 40L Travel Laptop Backpack will normally set you back $80, but through Black Friday weekend, it can be yours for just $36. We suggest dropping it in your Amazon cart now, though — there’s no telling when supplies may run out. Shop More T+L Deals: These 6 Traveler-loved Luggage Sets Are Up to 77% Off in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale The 71 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals for Black Friday From Amazon, Nordstrom, and Zappos The 56 Best Travel Gear and Accessory Deals of Black Friday 2022 Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit