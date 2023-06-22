This ‘Perfect’ Travel Backpack Can Fit As Much As Your Carry-on Suitcase — and It’s 54% Off, but Not for Long

Whether you’re running through the airport or off to catch a train, you can’t beat the hands-free mobility of a backpack. Not only are cobblestones, dirt, and other uneven terrain no problem at all, this style is just as easy to carry up stairs as it is on flat land. (Your wheeled carry-on could never.)

When it comes to the best travel backpacks, Asenlin’s 40L Travel Backpack frequently makes it onto Travel + Leisure’s list of top-rated carry-on backpacks at its regular price — but it’s currently 54 percent off ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day event on July 11-12. This bag can conveniently replace a larger carry-on suitcase on shorter trips, and many Amazon shoppers report it can also serve as a personal item when not overpacked, leaving you with twice as much room to fill on your next journey.

Better yet, this already spacious bag includes three packing cubes, which means every inch can be carefully organized and perfectly filled. There’s no rooting in the bottomless pit of an ordinary backpack with this pick and you can fit as much, if not more than, your average carry-on suitcase; the largest cube (measuring 17.5 by 13.5 inches) can fit bulkier clothing items like jackets, jeans, and sweatshirts, the medium (measuring 14.5 by 10 inches) works well for T-shirts, tanks, and shorts, and the small (measuring 11 by 6 inches) is perfect for underwear and socks, or can even serve as a dopp kit instead.

While this backpack definitely stands out for vacations thanks to its built-in organization, removing the packing cubes means it can be used for everyday purposes, too. Similarly, the cubes can be packed and inserted into other bags so there’s even more savings when you factor in all the added versatility here, making the early Prime Day price of the black backpack nearly a no-brainer. There are other colors too, including gray, pink, and navy, but black has the highest discount.

Not only do the packing cubes flawlessly fit into the largest section of the backpack, but once they’re there, X-shaped straps also secure them in place in case you need to open the bag on the go. Also in the main compartment is a zippered mesh pocket to store smaller, loose items you’d like to easily see and, when closed, exterior compression straps cinch things up to make the bag as slim as possible.

If you’re traveling with tech — or using this as a commuter bag — you’ll appreciate the smaller middle compartment featuring a sleeve with padded spots for a laptop (up to 17 inches) as well as space for a tablet and charging cables. There’s still room in there for magazines and books for your journey, or a makeup case to freshen up upon arrival. Adding to the trip-friendly features is an easy-access zippered pocket in the front for a passport, boarding pass, and phone, along with the side pocket for a water bottle or umbrella. The padded backpack straps can even be unclipped and zippered away when you’re carrying this bag vertically with the top handle or horizontally with the side one as well.

There’s a reason why this backpack also earns rave reviews from travelers who call it the “perfect bag” and the “best ever” for quick trips. Not only does it fit as much as a carry-on while maximizing your organization potential, but its 18.5- by 12.5- by 9.5-inch dimension can also be squeezed to fit many domestic airlines’ personal-item size restrictions (and the bag includes a luggage sleeve for easy transport).

Whether you use it as a one-and-done weekender bag, or to supplement a larger suitcase, the budget-friendly Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack with packing cubes is an even better deal on sale for Prime Day. (Note: While this Prime Day deal is available to non-Prime members, sign up for a free Amazon account to get the best deals and perks for this event and beyond.)

If you’re still shopping around for travel backpacks, we’ve got you covered. Read on for additional, affordable picks from Amazon below.

