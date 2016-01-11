Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Free Admission to 419 National Park Sites

Image zoom Getty Images

Thinking about visiting the Grand Canyon or checking out Yosemite National Park? You can visit any of the 419 national park sites for free on 5 days in 2020. The first falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 20th), and with the kids off of school, it’s the perfect time to grab the hiking boots and enjoy the fresh air. However, seeing as the day is in remembrance of Dr. King, it is important to reflect on his life and achievements.

Luckily, according to the NPS, there are multiple parks directly associated with the civil rights leader. Here are a few:

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park is located in Georgia and consists of his birthplace, home, church, and grave.

The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail marks the 54-mile long 1965 Voting Rights March journey Martin Luther King Jr. led in Alabama.

In Washington, DC, you’ll find the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the Tidal Basin, and you can visit the Lincoln Memorial, where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Additionally, several parks will be offering special programs throughout the day to honor Dr. King's legacy. You can find volunteer opportunities and educational programs about the civil rights movement on the NPS website.

Currently, 111 out of 419 national parks charge entrance fees of up to $35 per vehicle. The next free entrance day will be on April 18, 2020, marking the first day of National Park Week.