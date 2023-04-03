Meet the Astronauts Who Will Circle the Moon on the Next Artemis Mission

The launch is expected to happen in November.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023
Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
Photo:

Courtesy of NASA

Meet NASA’s newest astronauts headed for space. 

The four astronauts, who were announced Monday, were each chosen to circle around the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis II launch. The crew includes three NASA astronauts and one Canadian Space Agency astronaut.

“[This is] a demonstration of our ability to push the boundaries of human achievement, it's a testament to the unwavering passion of the team that will make it possible, and it's a message to the world: We choose to go back to the moon and then on to Mars. And we're going to do it together,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a news conference on Monday, adding, “Together we will usher in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers, the Artemis generation. Together we are going to the moon, to Mars, and beyond.”

Heading to space will be mission specialist Christina Koch, Canadian Jeremy Hansen, pilot Victor Glover, and mission commander Reid Wiseman.

Each of the four astronauts brings a unique perspective to the mission, like Koch, who is known for taking part in the first all-woman spacewalk at the International Space Station in 2019 and who broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. For Hansen, who currently works with NASA on astronaut training and mission operations, this will be his first mission in space. 

Glover was a pilot for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission, and Wiseman, who recently served as chief of NASA astronauts, worked aboard the International Space Station as a flight engineer in 2014.

The Artemis II launch will mark the first crewed flight of its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. It follows the unmanned Artemis I mission, which launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida in November. That mission was originally supposed to launch in 2021 but was beset by a series of technical and weather issues.

Artemis II, which is expected to launch in 2024, will travel 1.4 million miles beyond the moon over a 10 day mission. The flight is intended to “test and stress the Orion spacecraft’s life-support systems to prove the capabilities and techniques required to live and work in deep space in ways only humans can do.”

In 2025, NASA plans to launch the Artemis III mission. That mission will mark the first time a woman and a person of color land on the moon, according to NASA, as well as the first time humans return to the moon in more than 50 years and the first time humans explore the region near the lunar South Pole.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Artemis III spacesuit prototype, the AxEMU made by Axiom Space
NASA Reveals New Spacesuit — Designed With the First Woman to Walk on the Moon In Mind
NASA Artemis I rocket.
NASA's Artemis I Is Cleared to Launch Tonight — What to Know
Nicole Mann
The First Native American Female Astronaut Is Heading to Space in Today's NASA, SpaceX Mission — How to Watch
Rendering of Artemis moon landing mission
NASA Is Preparing for Its Next Moon Rocket Launch — Here's How You Can Be Part of It
Graduation ceremony of the 2017 class of Astronaut Candidates
NASA Is Hiring Astronauts for the First Time in Four Years (Video)
Stormy weather looms around the launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 26, 2020, as ready for launch is the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft.
SpaceX and NASA Postpone Historic Launch Due to Weather — How to Watch the Next Attempt
Photo illustration depicting astronauts (travelers) playing golf on the moon.
Space Tourism Is Here: Booking a Trip to the Final Frontier
Concept image of an Artemis astronaut stepping onto the lunar surface.
NASA Plans to Land the First Woman on the Moon in 2024
illustration of NASA’s Perseverance rover landing safely on Mars
2021 Is Going to Be a Big Year in Space — Here’s What to Watch for This Year
3D Illustration of southern Earth from Space.
2022 in Space Travel: What to Watch for This Year
Members of the ISS Expedition 63 prime crew
Astronauts Head to Space Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Video)
Blue Origin First Human Flight L0 Astronaut Wings
Space Age: Style for the Next Generation of Travelers
Space Toilet from NASA
NASA Is Launching a $23 Million Dollar Toilet to Space This Week
Retro-inspired digital photo collages of outer space travel
The Era of Private Space Travel Has Arrived — But How Did We Get Here?
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
Astronaut Christina Koch Shares Stunning Moonrise Photo Days After Her Record-breaking Space Flight