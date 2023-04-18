This Private Jet Trip Takes You Around the World in 22 Days in Lie-flat Seats

Luxury tour operator Safrans du Monde brings French flair to around-the-world private jet trips.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023
The lounge on board a Safrans du Monde private plane
Photo:

MAREK SIKORA/Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

With around-the-world private jet tours drawing plenty of attention from well-heeled travelers, French luxury travel operator Safrans du Monde is offering Grand Classiques World Tour, a 22-day journey that begins and ends in Paris. 

The cabin on board a Safrans du Monde private plane

Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

It's a true around-the-world trip, with multiple days spent at each destination. The first stop is Rio de Janeiro, where guests will visit the famed Ipanema and Copacabana beaches, as well as Sugarloaf Mountain. Next up is Cusco, Peru, the gateway to Machu Picchu, followed by Chile's Easter Island for a double dose of ancient history. 

People on Ipanema Beach in Brazil

Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

The voyage continues across the Pacific with a stop in French Polynesia before making its way to Sydney, where guests will take a private tour of the Sydney Opera House. Then, guests are flown northwest to Hanoi and Ha Long Bay in Vietnam and Siem Reap in Cambodia to see Angkor Wat. And the last leg includes two other ancient wonders: the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, and Petra in Jordan, plus the otherworldly desert of Wadi Rum.

Camels laying in front of Petra in Jordan

Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

When guests aren't on Safrans du Monde's private Airbus A340, where they're treated to fine dining — Champagne included, of course — and all-business-class, lie-flat seats, they're hosted in five-star hotels in each destination.

The lay flat beds set up on board a Safrans du Monde private plane

Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

What sets Safrans du Monde apart from other private jet tour operators is that there are two classes of service: Club Safrans and Première Safrans. While both are all-inclusive, Première Safrans takes the journey to another level, offering first-class seats on the plane rather than business class, exclusive excursions, and ultra-luxurious hotel stays. Club Safrans is, of course, still quite extravagant, but is nearly $40,000 less.

An in-flight meal on board a Safrans du Monde private plane

Paul Causse/Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

For the Grand Classiques World Tour, which runs from October 24 to November 14 this fall,  Club Safrans costs about $75,000 per person and Première Safrans costs $115,000 per person; make your booking now at safransdumonde.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
XO aircraft flying over the clouds at sunset
This Semi-private Jet Company Has the Fastest Business Jet in the World
The exterior of the Nordpol Ponant North Pole Expedition Cruise
This All-inclusive Cruise Will Take You to the Actual Top of the World
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 aircraft as seen departing from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
Delta's International Flights Are Already 75% Booked for Summer Travel
Senior couple driving convertible car at sunrise
You Can Save Big on a Car Rental for Your Spring Road Trip — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 Departing From Amsterdam
Everything You Need to Know About the SkyTeam Alliance, From Member Airlines to Loyalty Perks
A seaplane on the water near Manhattan
This Seaplane Is One of the Fastest Ways to Get From NYC to Boston — and It's Surprisingly Affordable
Two men standing on a balcony overlooking a large party on a cruise ship
8 LGBTQ+ Cruises to Book for Incredible Itineraries and Inclusive Fun
Exterior view of Habitas Bacalar in Mexico with lounge chairs on a wood deck along the water
20 Surprisingly Affordable Luxury Hotels Around the World
Exterior view of building and walkway in downtown Santa Barbara
How to Have a Luxurious Day Trip in Santa Barbara for Under $100 — Beautiful Beaches, Charming Towns, and Wine Tasting Included
The Crystal Serenity cruises ship out on the water
This Famed Cruise Line Just Announced a New Around-the-world Cruise — Visiting 35 Countries in 5 Months
A Princess Cruises 'Island Princess' ship on the water
This Epic Around-the-world Cruise Will Take Travelers to 51 Countries in 116 Days
Away Bigger Carry-on Is Worth the Hype and I Never Check a Bag TOUT
I’m a Travel Editor, and I Haven’t Checked a Bag in 4 Years Thanks to This Spacious, Internet-famous Carry-on
Walt Disney World Resort at night
How to Navigate Disney World Transportation — With Skyliners, Monorails, Boats, and More
Bulgari Hotel Tokyo indoor swimming pool
This Brand-new Tokyo Hotel Might Be One of the Most Luxurious in Japan — With a Venetian-glass Pool, 4 Terraces, and Some of the Best Views in the City
Pool, lounge and hotel exterior of Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Italy
This Free Loyalty Program Helps You Earn Points at Some of the Best Boutique Hotels Around the World
United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as seen on final approach flying over the houses of Myrtle avenue in London
United Just Added More Flights Across Europe, the U.K., and Australia — Just in Time for Summer