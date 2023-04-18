This Private Jet Trip Takes You Around the World in 22 Days in Lie-flat Seats

With around-the-world private jet tours drawing plenty of attention from well-heeled travelers, French luxury travel operator Safrans du Monde is offering Grand Classiques World Tour, a 22-day journey that begins and ends in Paris.

Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

It's a true around-the-world trip, with multiple days spent at each destination. The first stop is Rio de Janeiro, where guests will visit the famed Ipanema and Copacabana beaches, as well as Sugarloaf Mountain. Next up is Cusco, Peru, the gateway to Machu Picchu, followed by Chile's Easter Island for a double dose of ancient history.

Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

The voyage continues across the Pacific with a stop in French Polynesia before making its way to Sydney, where guests will take a private tour of the Sydney Opera House. Then, guests are flown northwest to Hanoi and Ha Long Bay in Vietnam and Siem Reap in Cambodia to see Angkor Wat. And the last leg includes two other ancient wonders: the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, and Petra in Jordan, plus the otherworldly desert of Wadi Rum.

Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

When guests aren't on Safrans du Monde's private Airbus A340, where they're treated to fine dining — Champagne included, of course — and all-business-class, lie-flat seats, they're hosted in five-star hotels in each destination.

Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

What sets Safrans du Monde apart from other private jet tour operators is that there are two classes of service: Club Safrans and Première Safrans. While both are all-inclusive, Première Safrans takes the journey to another level, offering first-class seats on the plane rather than business class, exclusive excursions, and ultra-luxurious hotel stays. Club Safrans is, of course, still quite extravagant, but is nearly $40,000 less.

Paul Causse/Courtesy of Safrans du Monde

For the Grand Classiques World Tour, which runs from October 24 to November 14 this fall, Club Safrans costs about $75,000 per person and Première Safrans costs $115,000 per person; make your booking now at safransdumonde.com.