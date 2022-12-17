Amazon’s Best-selling Snow Pants Keep Skiers and Hikers Warm and Dry — and Are As Little As $38

You can’t hit the slopes (or play in the snow or shovel your driveway, for that matter) without the proper winter gear. And, if you’re tired of under-performing snow apparel that leaves you feeling colder than when you first started your adventure, then it’s time to upgrade to reviewer-loved options like the Arctix Insulated Snow Pants.

Currently ranking in at number one on Amazon’s best-sellers list and touting nearly 32,500 five-star ratings, the women’s snow pants are a favorite among cold-weather enthusiasts for their comfortable fit, waterproof construction, and impressive insulation, all of which helps skiers, snowboarders, snow tubers, hikers, and more enjoy their favorite winter activities without interruption.

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $47)

The secret lies in the Arctix Snow Pants’ Thermalock technology, which makes them resistant to chilly winter winds, snow, and water while also boosting their durability so they won’t get ripped or damaged while you’re out on the mountain doing your thing. This, combined with their reinforced polyester scuff guards at the ankle hems, make them tough against daily wear and tear.

They’re also made with Thermatech insulation to ensure that the wearer is optimally warm for a long period of time. According to the brand, it’ll keep you warm in temperatures ranging from -20 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit. What's more, this special type of insulation technology is intentionally used because of its lightweight nature, meaning that you’ll be able to move comfortably and freely without feeling bulky or weighed down. And, there are grippy boot gaiters that attach to your ski and snow boots to keep snow run-off and wind out and the warmth in.

For added comfort, the Arctix Snow Pants have an adjustable waistband with belt loops so you can customize your fit and add on a belt for more support. Sizes range from XS to 4XL, including extra-short, short, and tall options for those seeking varying inseams (the standard sizings feature a 31-inch inseam). The snow pants also come in 38 colors and patterns so shoppers have an easier time matching their bottoms to their favorite ski jackets, vests, and accessories, or adding a fun pop of color to their winter wardrobe.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $46)

As we mentioned before, the Arctix Snow Pants have earned thousands of glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. For a customer that broke them out on a cold and windy hike, they “were perfect! I was completely warm the entire time. They were actually super comfortable and I didn’t find that they were too bulky… The wind didn’t phase me at all — even when sitting in the snow, I stayed warm and dry.”

Similarly, a second reviewer vouched that they’re “definitely waterproof and super warm on cold mountain days” and mentioned that the pants are roomy enough “to wear sweats, jeans, or whatever underneath” for extra warmth. Another shopper was happy to report that they “trekked through deep snow in the pasture bringing hay out and never got cold” while wearing the pants when temperatures hit 20 degrees Fahrenheit with 20-mile-per-hour winds, adding that owning them will make the winter “more tolerable.”

Following their review, a buyer said, “Now it’s 0 to -10 degrees Fahrenheit outside and these pants could effectively prevent the wind and cold.” Chiming in, a shopper highlighted that there’s “room to comfortably go over your snow boots on the bottom” and also commented, “I’m pleasantly surprised with how great they look for well-insulated snow pants.” Also praising their fit, another customer shared, “[They’re] comfortable enough to play in the snow with my children for hours.”

In fact, one reviewer noted that the snow pants’ “material is better than others I’ve bought before.” So, whatever your winter itinerary has in store, the Arctix Snow Pants are ready to go. Get a pair at Amazon today before your next outdoor adventure.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $38.

