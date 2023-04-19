These Editor-loved Flip-flops Have Orthotic-level Arch Support — and They're Already Selling Out for Summer

As embarrassing as it sounds, the older I’ve gotten, the more I appreciate shoes with good arch support. Of course, the style of shoes that always seem to lack quality support are flip-flops, which always result in discomfort for my flat feet. But, with summer on the horizon (and several trips already planned), I need something in my travel footwear rotation that's easy to wear in the sand and by the pool, but won't leave me in pain after walking in them. Enter: Archies Flip-Flops.

At first glance, they look like your average flip-flops. But, upon closer inspection, you’ll notice that they have contoured footbeds — something other pairs lack. This unique feature is designed to promote optimal foot posture by delivering 2.2 centimeters (almost 1 inch) of orthotic support, which leads to proper, whole-body alignment. According to the Australian footwear brand, this also makes them great for wearers with plantar fasciitis.

Additionally, Archies Flip-Flops' footbeds feature closed-cell memory foam, allowing them to mold to your unique arch shape for extra comfort, cushioning, and support where you need it. This also gives them their lightweight and flexible profile. Elevated heels are used to reduce stress on the calves and Achilles tendons (so, if you suffer from tendonitis, these could also be great sandals for you). At Amazon, you can get the Archies Flip-Flops in three colors: black, navy, and taupe. Sizing is unisex and ranges from 5 women's / 4 men's to 16 women's / 15 men's. But, as a word to the wise, you'll want to add them to your cart ASAP because certain sizes are selling out fast.

Together, these components make the Archies Flip-Flops incredibly comfortable to walk in. As someone with flat feet, I need all of the support I can get. And, I feel the adaptive cushioning and stabilizing support as soon as I slip my feet into my Archies. Beyond their orthotic footbeds, the flip-flops' toe straps are another unexpected perk. They're perfectly secure but not too tight, a balance I've found not only boosts their walking comfort but also eliminates blisters. Of course, this was done intentionally by the brand as a means to prevent overusing the tendons and muscles in the feet. I will admit, though, they did feel tight at first, but you can stretch out the straps to loosen them up a bit.

It's also worth noting that the thong straps and the footbeds are one piece, so you don't have to worry about the straps popping out or tripping over them (which is good news if you're like me and enjoys various activities on your trips, or just impulsively decides to take a boardwalk bike ride or explore some rocky coves and trails).

But, like I mentioned before, the best part is, they don't look like your typical orthotic sandals, which is what initially drew me to the Archies Flip-Flops. They're sleek, versatile, and ready for any adventure — and you'd never guess that they had orthotic support. I've sported them to the beach and pool with my swimsuit and coverup, but also find myself reaching for them for casual outings since they pair well with everything in my everyday wardrobe. In fact, I'm going to wear them later today to go get a pedicure and run some errands around my Los Angeles neighborhood.

And, they're impressively very durable. I've had mine for two years now, and you'd never guess they'd been out of the box for that long; their sturdy rubber sole hasn't shown any signs of wear yet. Plus, the plastic exterior is easy to wipe clean after you take them for a spin, and you can have peace of mind that they'll be fine if you walk through a puddle, get splashed at the pool, or misjudge how fast the tide is coming in.

They've also earned rave reviews from other travelers, too. One Amazon shopper wrote, "I’ve got many pairs of Archies and I love them. I once ran 2 miles in a pair and my feet didn’t hurt. I’ve traveled in them for years to tropical locations." Another customer shared, "I purchased these for a beach vacation. The resort where we stayed was very large and hilly, and my feet never got sore from walking in them."

Chiming in, a third traveler added, "We went to Mexico for over a week in 2021 and [walked] the hike trail in the Yucatán to get to Chichen Itza, and I wore these nonstop and never took them off and my feet never hurt. They’re great for the pool. Beach. Shower shoes. Walking. Vacation. You name it and they’re worth it… every penny." And, a final shopper said, "I was heading to Florida for a week and I’ll tell you what, I’m so glad I spent the money on these flip-flops! They have the perfect amount of arch support that you need to walk around all day."

I can honestly say that purchasing my Archies Flip-Flops was the best $40 I've ever spent. You can't put a price on pain-free arches, and I have a feeling these comfy sandals will treat your feet with the same support that they've shown mine. Grab a pair at Amazon before your next trip.

