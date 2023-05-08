This Texas Small Town Is One of the Best Places to See the 2024 Solar Eclipse — Here's How to Visit

In April 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross the United States, enveloping parts of the country into an eerie midday darkness. While it might sound a bit unsettling, a total solar eclipse is an incredible experience — you'll be able to look directly at the sun when it's completely covered by the moon.

To see the phenomenon, you'll need to be in the eclipse's path of totality. The totality will cross 13 U.S. states: Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and Maine.

Small cities in the U.S. are some of the best places to see what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" next year. And one of those cities is Sulphur Springs, Texas, which is located about an hour-and-a-half northeast of Dallas. This town of about 16,000 people is a quaint weekend getaway, with a walkable downtown, several museums, and access to a state park.



What to Do

Settled by pioneers in the 1840s, Sulphur Springs was originally named Bright Star. Its name changed in 1871 to highlight its famous natural feature: mineral springs. Unfortunately, those springs have since dried up, but there's still plenty to do in town.

For starters, you can stroll the streets of downtown, where you'll find cute shops like The Bookworm Box bookstore (co-founded by author Colleen Hoover) and fun stops like the Main Street Community Theatre.

Those interested in history can pop into the Hopkins County Historical Society and Museum; visit the historic Hopkins County Courthouse, which was built in 1895; or pay respects at the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial. For alternative museum experiences, there's the Leo St. Clair Music Box Collection at the Sulphur Springs Public Library, as well as the Southwest Dairy Museum and Learning Center.

And for a little recreation, head to nearby Cooper Lake State Park, where you can go swimming, boating, birdwatching, hiking, stargazing, geocaching, horseback riding, and camping.

Where to Eat and Drink

Leave the fine dining in Dallas — come to Sulphur Springs for some hearty good eats. For homestyle cooking, head to Pioneer Cafe, and for some comfort pizza, there's no better spot in town than Arturo's Wood Fired Pizza Gallery. Wrap it all up with homemade ice cream from the Magic Scoop General Store, and you've got yourself a full belly. And if you have room for a drink, head to BackStory Brewery for a pint or Phinessé Farms, a winery with a store downtown.

Where to Stay

Sulphur Springs has a series of chain hotels scattered about town, from La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Sulphur Springs to the Clarion Pointe Sulphur Springs. But for a more boutique stay, you'll want to book a room at The Oaks Bed & Breakfast — a quaint three-room inn just half a mile from downtown.

How to See the Eclipse

The total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024. In Sulphur Springs, the eclipse will begin at 12:25 p.m. CDT and end at 3:04 p.m. CDT, with totality (when the moon completely blocks the sun) occurring from 1:42 p.m. CDT to 1:47 p.m. CDT.

How to Get to Sulphur Springs

We recommend flying into Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, then renting a car and driving to Sulphur Springs.