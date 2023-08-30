8 Unbeatable Deals on Apple Products at Amazon for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, and although the holidays signal the impending end of summer, the silver lining is that it also ushers in hundreds of unbeatable sales from your favorite retailers, as holiday weekends often do. This year, you can expect to see Apple products getting a major price slash over at Amazon, with everything from Apple AirPods to travel-ready AirTags sitting at a significant discount to celebrate the long weekend.

The ever-popular Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones are currently available for just $477 as opposed to their typical $549 price tag, and if you’ve been waiting to snag an Apple Watch, strike while the iron is hot and the wildly popular device is just $359 ahead of Labor Day. Even the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack — which is perfect for use during your travels — is now on sale for $94 and effortlessly ensures you’ll never run out of battery when you need it most.

We’re not sure how much longer this sale will last, so keep reading to find the eight unbeatable deals on Apple products to shop at Amazon ahead of Labor Day weekend before it’s too late.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

If you’ve long considered picking up an iPad but have continuosly put off making the investment, now is the time while the shopper-loved tablet is on sale at Amazon for just $279 ahead of Labor Day weekend. The 9th generation iPad contains an impressive all-day battery life and 64 GB of storage, making it the perfect tool to help you enjoy anything from a good book to your favorite movie during your next long-haul flight. The portable, easy-to-use tablet has earned more than 103,400 five-star ratings from happy Amazon customers, and it’s a sleek alternative to packing a bulky laptop during your travels.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

AirTags have quickly become one of the most valuable tools for keeping track of your luggage while traveling, and this four-pack of tags has been discounted to $89 ahead of the holiday weekend. With more than 68,300 five-star ratings from frequent travelers, this compact device is easily tucked into any suitcase for smooth tracking of your checked bags during your flight. The plight of lost luggage often spikes during the holiday season, so you won’t regret having the peace of mind that comes from knowing your bag actually made it onto your flight, and exactly where you can find it at a moment's notice.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

A good pair of headphones can completely transform your flight experience, and the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds not only boast up to two times more active noise cancellation, but they even provide impressive audio quality and up to six hours of listening time on a single charge. These in-ear headphones are incredibly comfortable to wear during lengthy flights when you’re hoping to drift off to sleep, and with the charging case in mind, you can expect to score up to 30 hours of battery life. Plus, these headphones are designed to allow for adaptive transparency, so while you can experience the joys of sound-free travel, you can also trust that you’re not left completely unaware of important noises around you.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

For a more pared-down listening experience, the original Apple AirPods are also on sale at Amazon for just $99 right now, and are the ideal, compact companion for long-haul flights and travel in general. These wireless headphones offer more than 24 hours of battery life thanks to the built-in charging case, and the earbuds have even earned more than 515,400 five-star ratings at Amazon (from myself included!) Clear audio creates a top-tier listening experience, and these headphones can connect to any Apple device you might have, so you can effortlessly switch from your laptop to your phone throughout your flight.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones

The ever-trendy Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones set a new precedent in noise-canceling, and these Amazon’s Choice headphones have been slashed to $477 as we head into Labor Day weekend. Available in five sleek colors, these wireless headphones are effortlessly comfortable and great for people who don’t love the sensation of having earbuds inside of their ears. The long-lasting headphones contain up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge, and even just five minutes of charging time will provide around 1.5 hours of listening for the active traveler. Plus, they’re lightweight and easily fold up into their compact case, making these over-ear headphones a sleek vacation essential.

Apple Watch Series 8

Whether you have an active vacation planned or simply enjoy tracking your steps and energy output, the Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent tool for doing so — and it’s now on sale for just $359 at Amazon. This water-resistant device can carry you from a beachside swim to an afternoon hike with ease, tracking not only your activity, but also your heart rate, sleep, body temperature, and more. Crack-resistant glass should settle your concerns of keeping your watch in good condition, and you can even send text messages, call, or stream music if you’re using your watch without easy access to your phone. Plus, you can expect up to 18 hours of battery life on this high-powered, ultra-sleek watch.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Looking for the perfect portable charger to accompany you on your next vacation? Well, the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is currently available for under $100, and it offers quick and efficient charging by simply affixing the block to the back of your iPhone. The compact design hardly takes up space on the back of your phone, and it automatically senses when your phone needs some extra juice so you never have to worry about running out of battery while exploring a new country and relying on your maps. An added bonus? If you’re running low on time you can connect your phone to this pack with a lightning cable for an even more rapid charge.

Apple TV 4K

Any television can become a smart TV with the Apple TV 4K device that’s now on sale at Amazon for an impressive 27 percent off. This compact block easily connects to your television via the included power cord, so you can access your favorite streaming services without purchasing an expensive new TV. With more than 16,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, this device is known for generating high-quality visuals, and can even connect to two sets of AirPods for a private listening session if you live with roommates or are trying to keep the volume down.

