Apple Maps will soon work offline and making it easier to navigate when travelers don’t have the best cell service.

Part of the company's larger iOS 17 update, the new version will allow travelers to download a specific area on the map to use offline. Travelers will then be able to access turn-by-turn directions in that area, see their estimated time of arrival, and find places on the map all while offline.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made [the] iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said in a statement.

The new offline option will make it easier for travelers in more remote areas (like national parks) to stay connected and find where they need to go.

In addition, Apple is adding real-time charging station availability on its maps for road trippers with electric vehicles. Travelers will be able to filter these charging stations by the charging network, the plug type used, and more, and be able to designate a preferred charging network.

And for those heading to a national park this summer, Apple is adding place cards to its maps with “detailed information like trail length and type, difficulty, and elevation gain.”

Apple isn’t alone in updating its maps to make navigating a summer vacation easier. Earlier this year, Google introduced an update for national parks highlighting an entire park trail route from start to finish, rather than just showing a red pin at its center, along with adding information on how difficult a trail is and information on popular places like campgrounds and visitor centers as photo pins.

Beyond Google and Apple, there are several navigation tools travelers can turn to, like Waze for traffic information, I-Boating for nautical charts and fishing maps, and All Trails for trail maps and signposts.