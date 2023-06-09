It's About to Get Easier to Use Apple Maps in Remote Areas — Here’s Why

Apple Maps will soon work offline.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023
iPhones with the new Apple iOS 17 Check In screens
Photo:

Courtesy of Apple

Apple Maps will soon work offline and making it easier to navigate when travelers don’t have the best cell service.  

Part of the company's larger iOS 17 update, the new version will allow travelers to download a specific area on the map to use offline. Travelers will then be able to access turn-by-turn directions in that area, see their estimated time of arrival, and find places on the map all while offline.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made [the] iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said in a statement.

The new offline option will make it easier for travelers in more remote areas (like national parks) to stay connected and find where they need to go.

In addition, Apple is adding real-time charging station availability on its maps for road trippers with electric vehicles. Travelers will be able to filter these charging stations by the charging network, the plug type used, and more, and be able to designate a preferred charging network.

And for those heading to a national park this summer, Apple is adding place cards to its maps with “detailed information like trail length and type, difficulty, and elevation gain.”

Apple isn’t alone in updating its maps to make navigating a summer vacation easier. Earlier this year, Google introduced an update for national parks highlighting an entire park trail route from start to finish, rather than just showing a red pin at its center, along with adding information on how difficult a trail is and information on popular places like campgrounds and visitor centers as photo pins. 

Beyond Google and Apple, there are several navigation tools travelers can turn to, like Waze for traffic information, I-Boating for nautical charts and fishing maps, and All Trails for trail maps and signposts.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
View of Calle Hostos and Iglesia Nuestra SeÃ±ora de la Altagracia in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
State Department Issues Travel Warning for Popular Caribbean Country Due to Safety Concerns
Portable Charger Juice Jacking One-Off Tout
Your Greatest Defense Against the Airport 'Juice Jacking' Scam Is This $20 Traveler-loved Tool
Portable Air Purifier One-Off Tout
This Best-selling Travel Air Purifier Gives Shoppers 'Peace of Mind' on the Go — and It's 20% Off
A group on a zodiac boat out of the Lindblad/National Geographic
This Cruise Line Will Give You $1,000 Towards Airfare and 25% off Your Trip — What to Know
An aerial view of Kilauea volcano as it began to erupt around 4:44 a.m. on June 7, 2023 in Hawaii, United States.
How to Safely View Hawaii's Kīlauea Volcano While It's Erupting, According to the National Park Service
A woman is reading the resume and is interviewing a man
How to Say You Have an Upcoming Trip During a Job Interview, According to Career Experts
A wheelchair and wheelchair seat on a Delta Airlines airplane
Delta Is Making It Easier for Wheelchair Users to Travel With New Seat Design — What to Know
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
This Low-cost Carrier Has $19 Fares for Select Flights and 50% Off on More — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Wildfire smoke causes an orange haze over New York City
NYC Flights Are Delayed Due to Wildfire Smoke — Here's What to Know If You're Traveling
Beach on a St. Kitts island with black sand
You Can Fly to This Quaint Caribbean Island for Under $200 Thanks to This New JetBlue Route
Crowds of Travelers At Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport
This U.S. Airport Had the Most Delays and Cancellations in 2022, According to Hopper
Belize
It's About to Get Easier to Fly to Belize With This New Direct Flight Out of NYC
Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park Issues Warning Against Getting Too Close to Wildlife Following Several Recent Incidents
Nassau, Bahamas
JetBlue Will Soon Fly to The Bahamas From This Major U.S. Hub
Aerial view of Long Bay Beach on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands
It Just Got Easier to Fly to the British Virgin Islands with the First-ever Nonstop Flight from the U.S.
Sunset View of the Grand Canyon North Rim from Locust Point on the edge of the Kaibab Plateau from the North Rim.
The Grand Canyon's North Rim Just Reopened to Visitors — but There Are Still Some Restrictions in Place