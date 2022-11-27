Travelers Are Rushing to Buy Apple AirTags and Bluetooth Trackers for Cyber Monday Before They Sell Out Again

If you've ever felt anxious or been reluctant to check your luggage at the airport, afraid that it might not meet you at your destination, I feel you. Last year, while I was on a European trip with friends, one member of the group had her suitcase go missing en route from Greece to Spain. After a lot of back and forth with customer service (who couldn't tell us where it was), she eventually took matters into her own hands and trekked back to the airport, where she found her bag sitting in a large room packed to the brim with lost luggage — every travelers worst nightmare. While she fully recovered her stuff after several days, the amount of shared stress it caused our group was enough to make me want to buy a Bluetooth luggage tracker as soon as I landed back in the United States.

While I already had a trusty luggage tag, I decided to get an Apple AirTag ahead of my next trip, so I could keep an eye on my suitcase's location and hopefully be able to track it in the case it was lost. While I paid full price for my AirTag, it was so worth it for the extra peace of mind — and more than 74,000 Amazon shoppers agree, rewarding it with a perfect rating.

Luckily for you, Apple AirTags are currently discounted to just $25 for Cyber Monday (and while it's just 14 percent off, markdowns on these rarely come around). But, you'll want to act fast — they sold out on Black Friday in the pack of four, so there's no telling how long you'll have to add to cart. Because Apple AirTags are only compatible with iPhones and other Apple devices, it's also worth noting that there is an array of other Bluetooth trackers, including a Tile Mate and one from Samsung Galaxy, on sale for as little as $18 at Amazon for Cyber Week. I plan on stocking up on a few to beat the rush tomorrow and gifting them to loved ones this holiday season.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $29)

In case you're worried, you don't need to be a tech genius to use an Apple AirTag. It has a seamless one-tap setup that syncs with your iPhone or iPad, and once it's paired, just slip it inside the zippered compartment of your bag for worry-free travel. Even though it has a dust- and water-resistant exterior, many owners, including myself, prefer to stick it in a protective AirTag Holder Key Ring and then slide it inside or attach it to the handle of a suitcase.

So, how does it work? Using the "Find My" app, the Bluetooth tracker connects to your device and utilizes advanced Ultra Wideband technology to track the exact location of your luggage, wallet, pet, or whatever the tag is attached to. What makes it so handy for misplace items is that it has a lost mode that sends a signal to the device it's paired to when it's out of range. Even better? It features a chip that allows it to track your item's exact location, and you can even use your device to notify the Apple AirTag to play a sound, helping you to find it more efficiently.

Related: Samsonite’s ‘Perfect Underseat Luggage’ That Fits a Week’s Worth of Clothes Is 30% Off



I'm not the only one that considers an Apple AirTag a "must-have." One Amazon shopper said it's "easy to set up," "takes up no space," and offers "travel reassurance" since it also sends a message that their suitcase has been loaded onto their plane. Another customer wrote, "I traveled to Italy this summer. Given all the headaches with luggages lost in Europe, I placed an Apple tag into each of my two luggages." They continued, "The additional peace of mind knowing exactly where my luggage was made the trip less worrisome. Worth investing in this product."

One traveler, who was flying between different islands in Hawaii, had their bag delayed in transit — but they kept their cool thanks to their Apple AirTag, claiming that it "really works." They said: "My AirTag said my bag was in Honolulu and I had already arrived in Hilo. The AirTag was correct and fortunately I only had to wait an hour for the next flight to bring my bag." And yet another shared that their luggage was lost traveling out of the country — "thank god I could track it with my AirTag!" They added, "The airport workers were super unhelpful and denied that my bag was there at all, but I was able to show [them] my tracking app from the AirTag, and after some slight demanding from me, [they] went and found it."

Whether you're headed on vacation soon or are on the hunt for the perfect gift for the jet setter in your life, look no further than this traveler-loved gadget. Shop an Apple AirTag and more Bluetooth trackers below and beat the Cyber Monday rush. And considering Apple AirTags already sold out once during Black Friday, it'd be wise to move quickly on this rare, can't-miss deal.



Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $25)



Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $30)

Atuvos Luggage Tracker

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 for 2 with on-site coupon (originally $38)

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.