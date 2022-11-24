Travelers Are Stocking Up on Apple AirTags While They're on Sale for Black Friday

Sometimes, the thoughts we have when checking a suitcase cause more anxiety as opposed to relief as we start a trip or vacation. Is my bag going to be okay? Did I remember to write my address on the tag in case my luggage gets lost? For extra peace of mind, many travelers have started attaching Apple AirTags to their suitcases in addition to their trusty luggage tags as a means to track their location.

And, we’re happy to report that the popular Bluetooth trackers, which are only compatible with iPhones and other Apple devices, are on sale for Black Friday. Right now, Amazon shoppers can get an Apple AirTag starting at $25, which tech-savvy travelers know is a rare discount.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $29)

Using the Find My app, the Apple AirTag connects to your device and uses advanced Ultra Wideband technology to track the exact location of your luggage in the event that it’s misplaced at baggage claim, in your hotel, or even in your house when it’s time to pack ahead of your trip. It has an easy one-tap set up that syncs it up to your iPhone or iPad; once it’s paired, slide it into a pocket in your suitcase or fasten it into an AirTag Holder Key Ring to attach it to your luggage handle.

The water- and dust-resistant tracker even has a lost mode feature that automatically notifies the Apple smartphone or tablet it’s paired to when it’s out of range, which comes in handy if you suspect your luggage has been stolen or lost during your trip. What’s more, its U1 chip allows it to navigate its precise location, and if you’re using it to find lost keys and easy-to-lose objects, you can use your device to signal the Apple AirTag to play a sound so that you can better locate it. And, don’t worry, the brand assures that all communication with the “Find My” network is anonymous and encrypted; Apple AirTags don’t store location or user data.

Since becoming a traveler-favorite luggage tracker, the Apple AirTag has earned more than 74,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One traveler dubbed it a “worthwhile” purchase and wrote, “I activated it the night before my flight and the first instance that caused it to send me an alert was when I left my luggage in the hotel room. Within minutes, it informed me that it was no longer detected close to me, which was great.” They continued, “The real test came when I was on the airplane and I needed to confirm that my luggage was still with me due to some ticketing and bag tag confusion. I opened the app and there it was telling me my bag was with me. This was such a relief.”

Another customer added that it’s “a travel must-have, for sure. I feel much safer knowing where my bags are when I put this tag in my luggage.” For a shopper that traveled to Italy with a large group and had their luggage lost, “This little gadget took out all the anxiety of not having our bags; we knew exactly where they were at any given time. The other poor souls in the airport could get no specific information on their bag’s locations… [it’s] a must-have for travelers.”

Don’t have a trip in the books? Outside of traveling, reviewers shared that the Apple AirTag helped them find everything from stolen cars to lost dogs. See, the possibilities are truly endless! Don’t let this Black Friday deal pass you by. Upgrade your travel game and get an Apple AirTag while it’s on sale at Amazon for 14 percent off now.

At the time of publishing, the price was $25.



