I’m a Frequent Flier Who Swears by Apple AirTags — and I'm Buying More While They're on Secret Sale

I haven’t lost track of a bag yet.

By
Kayla Becker
Kayla Becker
Kayla Becker
Kayla Becker is a Senior Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she writes and edits stories about travel products. She holds a bachelor's in English and Communications from Florida State University and has been a travel writer and editor for more than seven years.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 12:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

AirTag First-person Sale tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

The summer of 2023 is going to be big. And by that, I mean it’s expected to break travel records, with almost 42.3 million Americans forecasted to travel for Memorial Day Weekend alone. With such a sea of travelers zipping through airports around the globe, luggage can inevitably get lost. It’s a heartbreak many of us have endured, and it can be so much easier if you have luggage trackers like Apple AirTags to help you locate your belongings at all times. 

As a travel editor, these trusty little Bluetooth-enabled tracking devices have given me so much peace of mind for keeping track of my valuables that I now recommend them to all my friends. And I don’t know about you, but I’m taking the start of summer as a sign to stock up on my already hefty supply of Apple AirTags — especially while the Apple AirTag four-pack is on rare sale for under $90 this weekend. 

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $87 for a 4-pack (originally $99)

These top-rated Apple devices couldn’t be easier to operate. Even I, a self-proclaimed technophobe, was able to connect the Bluetooth devices to my iPhone quickly and with zero stress. As long as you have an iPhone 6s or later, you simply place the tag in the item you want to track, follow instructions for the one-tap setup, and voilà, you can instantly see your belongings in the phone’s “Find My” app.

I already have four AirTags on hand for tracking my most valuable belongings, including one for my luggage, one for my travel tote, one for the car (I always forget where it is in the parking garage) — heck, I even attached one to my dog’s collar to make sure if she ever gets lost, I can find her! But I have no intention of stopping there. I’m already eyeing more for my purse, my keychain, work ID badge, and gifts for my traveler friends, too. 

At 1.6 inches by 1.6 inches by 0.31 inches and .39 ounces each, these coin-like AirTags are so light and compact, I barely notice they’re there anymore. The only time I remember is when I am actively looking for something — usually my car. Even though I’m often looking for it in a parking garage, it comes in handy for rarer instances of theft and towing emergencies, too. Take it from me: Last year before I purchased these tags, my car was unexpectedly towed after it was hit while parked on the street — and the next morning, I had no idea where it was. Suffice it to say I immediately purchased one of these. 

Since I’ve been using Apple AirTags, I thankfully haven’t lost any luggage (I’m always keeping a watchful eye via my phone if I’m forced to gate-check my carry-on). But if I do, I’ll at least have the peace of mind to know where in the world they end up so that I know how to track them down, at least according to success stories from other professional travelers I know.

By the way, these do have a lithium battery, but they’re small enough that you’re still allowed to take them on most airplanes, so stock up for your carry-on essentials too. The single AirTag isn’t on sale right now, but if you want to test one out they’re less of an investment at $28 each. For the record, this Amazon deal on the four-pack is pretty great because it means each comes down to just around $22.

Apple AirTag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $28

I’m not surprised that over at Amazon, these travel lifesavers have 59,900 five-star ratings. One traveler who admitted, “I really don’t know how I lived so long without these,” said “They’re useful when flying; I noticed that they showed my bags as being left behind at the departure airport.” I agree — I personally love the feature that tells you when you’ve left an item behind. It’s helped my fiancé remember his wallet on more than one occasion.

Another shopper said they were even able to track down their stolen wallet thanks to this device. “It led me straight to the right car in the parking lot,” they said, adding that AirTags have saved me so much time and stress. I love easily being able to check my app and see that all my devices and important items are with me.”

Seriously, if you’re not traveling with Apple AirTags yet — or even using these tracking devices to keep an eye on your valuables in everyday life — you’re missing out. Whether you’re a loyal Apple fan or testing the waters this summer season, now’s a great time to buy a four-pack while they’re on sale at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $87 for a 4-pack. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Under-$30 AMZF Thermal Set
Shoppers Say This $23 Thermal Underwear Set Makes a 'Great Base Layer' When Skiing
Tennis Skirt Round Up
I'm a Shopping Editor Who's Obsessed With Athletic Skorts — These Are My 4 Favorites
lightweight shorts
These $24 Lightweight Shorts Are Perfect for Summer — and They Come in 29 Different Colors
Related Articles
Flight Attendant TikTok Safety Hacks Tout
Flight Attendants on TikTok Share the 10 Safety Products They Swear by for Travel
Outdoor Hiking Tout
Our Favorite Pieces from Outdoor Afro x REI’s New Hiking Collection
Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
The 41 Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
Best Summer Camping Gear Deals Tout
I’m an Avid Camper, and These Are the 16 Gear Picks I’m Shopping at Amazon Now While They’re Up to 52% Off
Best Early Amazon Member-Only MDW Deals
14 Amazon Prime Members-only Deals Travelers Can Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Best Hiking Gear
The Best Hiking Gear of 2023
Narwey Hanging Toiletry Bag Tout
I Never Travel Without This $18 Toiletry Bag That Takes Up Zero Counter Space
Best Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel
The 51 Best Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel of 2023
Airpods Deal One-Off Tout
Apple AirPods Are on Rare Sale for Memorial Day Weekend — for Under $100
Belt Bags Under $50 Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Under-$30 Amazon Belt Bags I’m Eyeing Ahead of My Next Trip
Best Amazon Deals Happening This Mother's Day Weekend Tout
Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7
BAGAIL Compression Packing Cubes Tout
My Secret to Packing 2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Into 1 Suitcase Is This Easy $27 Hack
Flight Attendant Tiktok Products Tout
Flight Attendants on TikTok Reveal the 10 Products They Won't Travel Without — Starting at $13
The Best Weekend Trip Essentials
The 21 Best Weekend Trip Essentials, According to T+L Editors
Best Deals on Golf Gear Tout
The 15 Best Early Golf Deals at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend, According to a Lifelong Golfer
Anker Portable Charger Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and I Swear by This Portable Charger From Amazon That Keeps My Phone Alive for Days