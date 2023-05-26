I’m a Frequent Flier Who Swears by Apple AirTags — and I'm Buying More While They're on Secret Sale

The summer of 2023 is going to be big. And by that, I mean it’s expected to break travel records, with almost 42.3 million Americans forecasted to travel for Memorial Day Weekend alone. With such a sea of travelers zipping through airports around the globe, luggage can inevitably get lost. It’s a heartbreak many of us have endured, and it can be so much easier if you have luggage trackers like Apple AirTags to help you locate your belongings at all times.

As a travel editor, these trusty little Bluetooth-enabled tracking devices have given me so much peace of mind for keeping track of my valuables that I now recommend them to all my friends. And I don’t know about you, but I’m taking the start of summer as a sign to stock up on my already hefty supply of Apple AirTags — especially while the Apple AirTag four-pack is on rare sale for under $90 this weekend.

These top-rated Apple devices couldn’t be easier to operate. Even I, a self-proclaimed technophobe, was able to connect the Bluetooth devices to my iPhone quickly and with zero stress. As long as you have an iPhone 6s or later, you simply place the tag in the item you want to track, follow instructions for the one-tap setup, and voilà, you can instantly see your belongings in the phone’s “Find My” app.

I already have four AirTags on hand for tracking my most valuable belongings, including one for my luggage, one for my travel tote, one for the car (I always forget where it is in the parking garage) — heck, I even attached one to my dog’s collar to make sure if she ever gets lost, I can find her! But I have no intention of stopping there. I’m already eyeing more for my purse, my keychain, work ID badge, and gifts for my traveler friends, too.

At 1.6 inches by 1.6 inches by 0.31 inches and .39 ounces each, these coin-like AirTags are so light and compact, I barely notice they’re there anymore. The only time I remember is when I am actively looking for something — usually my car. Even though I’m often looking for it in a parking garage, it comes in handy for rarer instances of theft and towing emergencies, too. Take it from me: Last year before I purchased these tags, my car was unexpectedly towed after it was hit while parked on the street — and the next morning, I had no idea where it was. Suffice it to say I immediately purchased one of these.

Since I’ve been using Apple AirTags, I thankfully haven’t lost any luggage (I’m always keeping a watchful eye via my phone if I’m forced to gate-check my carry-on). But if I do, I’ll at least have the peace of mind to know where in the world they end up so that I know how to track them down, at least according to success stories from other professional travelers I know.

By the way, these do have a lithium battery, but they’re small enough that you’re still allowed to take them on most airplanes, so stock up for your carry-on essentials too. The single AirTag isn’t on sale right now, but if you want to test one out they’re less of an investment at $28 each. For the record, this Amazon deal on the four-pack is pretty great because it means each comes down to just around $22.

I’m not surprised that over at Amazon, these travel lifesavers have 59,900 five-star ratings. One traveler who admitted, “I really don’t know how I lived so long without these,” said “They’re useful when flying; I noticed that they showed my bags as being left behind at the departure airport.” I agree — I personally love the feature that tells you when you’ve left an item behind. It’s helped my fiancé remember his wallet on more than one occasion.

Another shopper said they were even able to track down their stolen wallet thanks to this device. “It led me straight to the right car in the parking lot,” they said, adding that AirTags have saved me so much time and stress. I love easily being able to check my app and see that all my devices and important items are with me.”

Seriously, if you’re not traveling with Apple AirTags yet — or even using these tracking devices to keep an eye on your valuables in everyday life — you’re missing out. Whether you’re a loyal Apple fan or testing the waters this summer season, now’s a great time to buy a four-pack while they’re on sale at Amazon.

