Flight Attendants Call This Best-selling $29 Luggage Tracker ‘So Worth It’ for ‘Peace of Mind’ — and It’s Back in Stock After Selling Out

It’s no secret that travel has been pure chaos over the last several weeks, and from a slew of canceled flights to lost luggage to a holiday meltdown from Southwest Airlines, travelers are looking for new ways to ensure they can keep a watchful eye over their belongings. With this has come a major dash to buy up the one piece of technology that can tell you exactly where your bag is at any given moment: the Apple AirTag.

With all the pandemonium, it’s no wonder Apple AirTags are the third best-selling product at Amazon right now, and for just $29 it may be worth the investment for that extra assurance that you’ll be reunited with your bag at the end of your flight — or at least be able to track it if it’s lost. But you'll want to act fast because they're at risk of selling out quickly.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29

Use the one-tap setup to connect the AirTag to your iPhone and you’ll easily be able to track whatever suitcase or bag you attach the tag to, wherever it may be. You’ll have the option to play a sound to help you find your missing item if it's nearby, and its precision finding technology leads you directly to the location of your AirTag.

In the case of lost suitcases or bags, you have the option to place your AirTag into “lost mode” so you can be notified automatically when the tag has been located, and personal information is never stored on the device so in the event that it is taken out of your possession, you’re still protected. The replaceable battery lasts over a year, and the AirTag itself is both water- and dust-resistant.

Shoppers swear by the AirTag for travel after experiencing their own trials and tribulations with lost luggage. One customer called it a “lifesaver,” adding, “On the flight home my luggage was left in Amsterdam and I watched it come home to me.” Another shopper concurred, writing that when their luggage was lost, they used their AirTag to track it and “got it back the next day.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $99

Even flight attendants depend on the AirTag for travel, with one revealing that they “work as [an] international flight attendant and will be using these in my crew luggage,” continuing, “These were so worth it to have peace of mind.” Another traveler noted that the AirTag “put my mind at ease when we had to reroute ourselves due to our flight being canceled,” explaining that they “watched our suitcases being taken off our original flight and moved to our new one.”

With many customers calling this handy little device a “travel essential” amid the rise of lost luggage, now is the time to snag your very own Apple AirTag to keep an eye on your valuables while you’re jet setting. At a price point of just $29 for one AirTag or $99 for four, this is one purchase you won’t regret.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $29.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.