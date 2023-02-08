Apple AirPods Pro Are the Lowest Price They’ve Been in 30 Days at Amazon

Apple undeniably makes some of travelers’ favorite tech gadgets, and from iPhones to MacBooks, there’s a good chance you already own or have your eye on their new top-of-the-line gear with exceptional battery life and rapid charging times. And if you’re anything like me, you also want to snag the best prices on the market as well.

Right now, Amazon is having a rare sale on the shopper-loved Apple AirPods Pro, the uber-popular earbuds with crystal-clear sound and noise-cancelling technology. Trust me, now is the time to swap out your old corded headphones for $50 off — a deal we’re not sure you’ll see again for a while.

To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $250)



The upgraded second generation AirPods Pro offers an immersive audio experience so you can enjoy your music exactly as it was intended to be listened to. The headphones come with several different sized earbud tips so they fit snugly in a range of ears for the most comfortable use. Plus, the tips create an acoustic seal to support the improved noise-cancellation technology, which eliminates any pesky background sounds that may be keeping you awake during your travels.

It’s not always ideal to completely eliminate your awareness of your surroundings, and the adaptive transparency feature of these earbuds allows you to adjust how much of the outside world you can hear. This is particularly useful when traveling alone so you can stay aware of your environment while continuing to enjoy your tunes. And if that wasn’t enough, these AirPods offer up to six hours of active listening time, as well as an additional 30 hours with the accompanying charging case (since the last thing you want to bring on your travels is a tangle of unnecessary charging cords).

It’s no secret that shoppers love the AirPods Pro for everyday use, and in fact they’ve been awarded more than 11,600 perfect ratings at Amazon. One customer raved that they were “great for air travel,” explaining that they were “blown away at how effective the noise cancelling is” and adding that they “worked magically on an airplane but [are] also great in any setting where there’s a lot of competing noise.”

Confirming the impressive battery on these AirPods, one shopper shared that the “battery life is so long,” even noting that they “charge up quickly, even if they go all the way down to zero battery.” In fact, they even went as far as to call them the “best wireless headphones out there.” These headphones were even dubbed the “king of wireless earbuds” by another shopper, who noted that “the fit of the buds is great while still being comfortable.”

Headphones are one piece of technology worth investing in, especially if you travel often and are in search of a way to block out excess noise on your flight. It’s not often that Apple products are on sale, but right now you can grab the Amazon’s Choice Apple AirPods Pro for 20 percent off — and say hello to noise-cancelling capabilities and an unbeatable battery life. Don’t miss out on permanently elevating your travel experience and save $50 while you’re at it.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $200.

