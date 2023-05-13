Apple Products Are on Rare Sale at Amazon Ahead of Mother’s Day — and Yes, That Includes AirPods Pro

Grab a pair for your loved one while prices start at just $18.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds.
Published on May 13, 2023 02:00AM EDT

Airpods Mother's Day Weekend Sale Tout
With Mother’s Day inching closer and closer, any last-minute shoppers may be racking their brains to find a gift that will show their mom just how much they care. So, what better way to celebrate the mothers and mother figures in your life than with an equally rare sale on Apple products? Right now, Amazon has discounted everyone’s favorite Apple headphone products just in time to surprise your mom with some truly envy-inducing tech gear that’s perfect for everyday use and fulfilling her travel needs.

Whether your mom is partial to the traditional corded headphone in the form of the Apple EarPods, or has been considering leveling up to the highly sought after Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, both of these options and more are discounted at Amazon ahead of the special day. If you waited too long to shop for Mother’s Day or simply want to add a little something extra to your gift, keep reading to discover the five Apple headphones on sale right now, starting at just $18.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

If your mom is known for her love of travel and has been complaining about not being able to sleep on long-haul flights, now is a great time to pick up these noise-canceling, wireless headphones while they’re 20 percent off at Amazon. Not only do they work to block out distracting background noise so your mom can enjoy her podcasts in peace, but they also boast up to 30 hours of listening time thanks to the rechargeable case, as well as a customizable fit for ears of all sizes.

To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $250)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Not everyone loves the feeling of silicone headphones, so these classic wireless earbuds are an excellent alternative that still offers 24 hours of total listening time, as well as Siri access. Plus, with more than 500,000 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say that these headphones are a thoughtful gift that’s guaranteed to deliver high-quality sound at a reasonable price.

To buy: amazon.com, $99 (originally $129)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case

Amazon

More tech-savvy moms may prefer the third generation of the original wireless AirPods, which have been marked down to just $150 for a limited time. These “Amazon’s Choice” headphones are both water- and sweat-resistant, and even hold up to 30 hours of battery so your mother can listen to the audio of her choice while she travels without worrying about her earbuds dying. These headphones are unique as they’re even equipped with personalized spatial audio, creating the sensation of sound from all directions.

To buy: amazon.com, $150 (originally $169)

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector

Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector

Amazon

Having a good set of wired headphones on the backburner is never a bad idea, and right now you can snag a pair for you and your mom for just $18 apiece. With volume control and a built-in microphone directly attached to the cord, these headphones are perfect for the more traditional mother who is set in her ways but still appreciates the joys of high-quality audio while she’s at home and on the go.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $29)

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

It’s only right that the mother of all headphones would act as the perfect gift to your very own mom this Mother’s Day. The good news is that the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones are currently on rare sale at Amazon for almost $100 off the original price in five gorgeous colors, and they’re sure to be the highlight of her weekend. These high-tech headphones offer active noise cancellation as well as a transparency mode to help stay tuned into the world around, as well as comfortable memory foam ear cushions for the most pleasant wearing experience — even during long-haul flights.

To buy: amazon.com, $450 (originally $549)

