Shoppers Swear by these Best-selling Compression Socks That Are 'Great for Air Travel’ and on Sale

Traveling can really take a toll on your body, whether you’re facing red-eye flights or long days of walking. But integrating small hacks into your travel routine can help support your overall comfort and diminish unnecessary stress.

One of the simplest ways to ease swelling and pain while traveling is by investing in compression gear like socks and leggings that increase circulation and provide a little extra assistance while you fly. The good news? These best-selling Aoliks Compression Socks are currently up to 32 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $12 for 4-pack (originally $17)

Compression socks work to promote increased circulation throughout the body, reducing the natural swelling that may arise when spending an extended period of time on your feet or adjusting to air travel. These socks from Aoliks are created with 85 percent nylon and 15 percent polyester, making them comfortable, stretchy, and perfectly compressive. In fact, they offer 15-20 mmHg of gradient compression, helping to manage swelling and discomfort while still remaining breathable.

Wearing compression socks will allow you to feel your best after getting off a long flight, even reducing stress on the muscles, minimizing fluid retention, and decreasing that aching feeling you may experience when sitting for too long or overexerting yourself. Applying gentle pressure to your ankles and calves, these socks will make pain one less thing to worry about the next time you board a plane.

Earning more than 6,200 perfect ratings, these cozy socks repeatedly get rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. One frequent traveler shared, “On long trips either by car or air, my ankles and feet will typically swell. These socks have been great for cutting down the swelling.” Another shopper concurred, explaining that in testing these socks for their next cross-country trip they have been “very comfy and fit well,” offering “just enough pressure but no skin abrasion or marks after I wore them out all day.”

If you’re frequently on your feet while traveling, take it from another customer who explained that these socks “provide good compression while at the same time are comfortable” for their trip overseas. One shopper agreed, writing, “Got these for three people to share when we had to take a 6,000 mile road trip very recently. They worked great — no swollen ankles or leg discomfort,” adding, “I’ll be using them again in a couple of weeks when I go on yet another long trip.”

Even if you’re not traveling and struggle with frequent discomfort in your legs and feet, shoppers also note that these socks are a game changer in day-to-day life. One customer noted, “I work 12 hour shifts, standing and walking. These socks are a great help and they perform much better than the previous brand I used before.” They added, “I can tell the difference when I use this brand or another, drastically reducing pain in [my] feet and legs.”

Comfort is the name of the game when it comes to travel, and supporting healthy blood flow by wearing compression socks is one simple way to cut down on undue swelling — so you can touch down in any new destination feeling your best. Available in 26 unique color pairings, these best-selling socks are currently up to 32 percent off, so don’t miss out on this unbelievable deal.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $12.

