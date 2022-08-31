Antigua and Barbuda Lifts All COVID-related Entry Restrictions

The new rules went into effect on Monday.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022
West Indies, Antigua and Barbuda, Antigua, English Harbour and Windward Bay
Photo:

Westend61/Getty Images

The twin Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda have dropped all pandemic-era travel rules, welcoming all travelers regardless of their vaccination status.

The new rules, which went into effect on Monday, apply to travelers arriving in the country by air, yacht, or ferry, regardless of vaccination status, according to the Antigua Barbuda Tourism Authority.

“The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has updated its travel advisory… to facilitate the smooth movement of passengers to and from the country,” the government wrote in an advisory. “Antigua and Barbuda has benefitted from a highly successful strategy of mass vaccinations, quick detection of imported and community-spread infections, and proactive public awareness campaigns in significantly reducing COVID 19 infection levels for the past five… months.With the new rules, face masks are also not required, but are “actively encouraged… especially wherever there are gatherings of significant numbers of people e.g., ports, supermarkets, bars and clubs.”

Previously, Antigua and Barbuda required travelers to be fully vaccinated to visit the country, submit proof of a negative PCR test taken within seven days of their flight, and stay at a bio safe/certified accommodation.

The decision to relax its entry rules comes as the islands have vaccinated just over 63.3% of its entire population, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center. On Tuesday, a day after the new rules went into effect, the country saw just 25 new cases.

Antigua and Barbuda now joins several other Caribbean destinations that have dropped pandemic-era entry rules altogether, including Grenada, Aruba, and Bonaire. Others, like Anguilla, have dropped pre-arrival testing for vaccinated travelers.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.


Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A cruise ship anchored in the Caribbean Sea off of Spotts Beach. Spotts Beach, Grand Cayman Island, Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands to Eliminate All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions —What to Know
Uniworld River Cruises
Uniworld to Become One of the First River Cruises to Drop Vaccine Requirements next Year
Visitors walk on the Ninenzaka slope in Kyoto, Japan,
Japan Is Making It Easier for Tour Groups to Visit — Here's How
Aerial view of a beach in Anguilla
Anguilla Just Dropped Its Pre-arrival Testing for Vaccinated Travelers— What to Know
Passengers waiting for their flights inside international Philip S W Goldson Airport.
Belize Just Dropped All COVID-19-related Entry Restrictions — What to Know
Sunny day in one of the idyllic beaches of Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas.
The Bahamas Just Eliminated All Pre-arrival Testing for Vaccinated Travelers
The Carnival Sunshine sailing during sunset
More Cruise Lines to Start Allowing Unvaccinated Passengers on Board
Seven mile beach in the Cayman Islands
The Cayman Islands Eases Entry Rules for Vaccinated Travelers
Aerial of Nanny Cay, Tortola, British Virgin Islands
The British Virgin Islands No Longer Requires a Pre-Departure COVID-19 Test
The Norwegian Encore at sea in Alaska
Norwegian Cruises to Allow Unvaccinated Passengers Starting in September
Tourists visit the Ayutthaya Historical Park in Ayutthaya, Thailand
Thailand to Drop More COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers — What to Know
Flamingos in Turks and Caicos
An Island-by-island Guide to Traveling to the Caribbean Amid COVID-19
A misty sunrise over florence, italy
Italy Just Lifted All COVID-19-era Travel Restrictions
St. Lucia
These Caribbean Islands Are Making It Easier to Visit by Dropping COVID-19 Travel Restrictions
A family leave to board a plane at Sydney's International Airport
Australia Drops All Remaining Pandemic-related Entry Rules — What to Know
Curacao
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now? A Country-by-country Guide