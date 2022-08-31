Antigua and Barbuda Lifts All COVID-related Entry Restrictions

The twin Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda have dropped all pandemic-era travel rules, welcoming all travelers regardless of their vaccination status.

The new rules, which went into effect on Monday, apply to travelers arriving in the country by air, yacht, or ferry, regardless of vaccination status, according to the Antigua Barbuda Tourism Authority.

“The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has updated its travel advisory… to facilitate the smooth movement of passengers to and from the country,” the government wrote in an advisory. “Antigua and Barbuda has benefitted from a highly successful strategy of mass vaccinations, quick detection of imported and community-spread infections, and proactive public awareness campaigns in significantly reducing COVID 19 infection levels for the past five… months.With the new rules, face masks are also not required, but are “actively encouraged… especially wherever there are gatherings of significant numbers of people e.g., ports, supermarkets, bars and clubs.”

Previously, Antigua and Barbuda required travelers to be fully vaccinated to visit the country, submit proof of a negative PCR test taken within seven days of their flight, and stay at a bio safe/certified accommodation.

The decision to relax its entry rules comes as the islands have vaccinated just over 63.3% of its entire population, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center. On Tuesday, a day after the new rules went into effect, the country saw just 25 new cases.

Antigua and Barbuda now joins several other Caribbean destinations that have dropped pandemic-era entry rules altogether, including Grenada, Aruba, and Bonaire. Others, like Anguilla, have dropped pre-arrival testing for vaccinated travelers.

