NASA Will Launch a Rocket to the ISS Tonight — and It May Be Visible From a Dozen States

The launch may be visible from parts of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Published on August 1, 2023
A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, launches from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on August 10, 2021 in Wallops Island, Virginia.
A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, launches from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on August 10, 2021 in Wallops Island, Virginia.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Space enthusiasts up and down the East Coast may be able to see NASA’s next rocket launch with their own eyes.

The agency plans to launch an Antares rocket to the International Space Station on Tuesday evening from Wallops Island in Virginia, and it will be potentially visible from a dozen different states, according to NASA. The rocket, which is a cargo resupply, is expected to launch at 8:31 p.m. ET.

The launch may be visible from parts of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. 

“The evening launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States,” NASA wrote in a statement.

The closer viewers are to the launch site, the faster they will see it. Anyone watching from Wallops Island, for example, will see the rocket for up to 30 seconds after it launches, while those watching from the southern part of Delaware may see it 30 to 60 seconds after it launches, and those watching from southern New Jersey may see it from 60 to 90 seconds after the launch.

Fans who want to get a close-up view can head to the launch viewing area at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center, which will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other prime spots to watch the launch are from nearby Chincoteague Island in Virginia, beachside viewing along Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore, from Ocean City, MD, along the Delaware seashore, and from as far south as Virginia Beach, VA.

Those who prefer to follow the launch from home can tune in for live coverage and countdown commentary on NASA TV, NASA’s website, on YouTube, Twitter (or X), or on NASA’s App. Live coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

People can also join the launch as a virtual guest by registering in advance online. They will then receive mission-specific information sent to their inboxes.

