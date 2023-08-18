Amazon Just Dropped the 'Perfect Travel Outfit' for Any End-of-summer Trip — and I'm Adding It to My Cart

It's already a best-seller.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 09:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Just Dropped Hottest End-of-Summer Travel Outfit Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

Last month, Amazon dropped a two-piece outfit that shoppers quickly dubbed the "perfect travel outfit" of the season. And now, with just a few weeks left of summer, the retailer is back with a shorts version of the top-selling look that is about to become the hero of your suitcase. Say hello to the Anrabess Two-piece Sweater Shorts Set, which is priced at $40 and ready for any and all end-of-summer activities. 

Just because summer is coming to an end doesn’t mean that the heat is going away anytime soon, so you'll want something like the Anrabess Two-piece Sweater Shorts Set handy to stay cool and modish on-the-go. And, it's also worth noting that even though the duo just hit Amazon’s virtual shelves a few weeks ago, it's already reached best-seller status and garnered some rave reviews from shoppers who “highly" recommend it as a “super comfy” and “stylish” one-and-done outfit that can be worn anywhere. 

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Short Sets

Amazon

Made with super-soft knit material, this two-piece set includes a short-sleeved sweater top and breezy shorts. And according to shoppers, what makes this set even more appealing is its sheer versatility. It can be seamlessly “dressed up with a pair of heels,” or worn virtually anywhere as is, so you don't have to waste time putting together an outfit. Chiming in, one reviewer noted that this “high quality” set is “perfect for horse races, a picnic, and special occasions during the day or the night.” Even better, this trendy set can be “paired with other pieces” to double your travel wardrobe with endless mix-and-match options.

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Short Sets

Amazon

Not only is this outfit incredibly fashionable, flattering, and easy-to-style, but shoppers are also raving about how it boasts an unparalleled level of comfort, and several Amazon customers are already planning to buy it in other colors for upcoming end-of-summer events, trips, and plans. Lucky for these shoppers (and you), this Anrabess set comes in 17 gorgeous shades, including classic hues like navy blue, army green, and khaki white that are easy to incorporate into any wardrobe. And, after scrolling through them all, we're sure you're going to be echoing the sentiment of this shopper: “I want every set now.” 

Even though the Anrabess Two-piece Sweater Shorts Set is a staple for comfortable-yet-stylish wearing for the remaining warm-weather months, its cozy-knit material also makes it a great transitional piece into the fall, too. And at just $40 for an entire outfit, it's the budget-friendly buy that you’ll want to add to your travel wardrobe ASAP. 

But if you’re looking for other travel-friendly two-piece sets, check out these other great finds that Amazon customers are also loving.

More Two-Piece Sets at Amazon:

Anrabess Two-Piece Linen Set

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Tank Crop Button Back Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set Pockets

Amazon

Automet Two-Piece Linen Shorts Set

Amazon AUTOMET Womens 2 Piece Outfits Lounge Matching Sets Two Piece Linen Shorts Crop Tops 2023 Trendy Clothes Summer Vacation Set

Amazon

Merokeety Women’s Short-Sleeve Set

Amazon Prime Day MEROKEETY Women's Short Sleeve Waffle Pajama Sets

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Loci Classic Maize White Tout
I’m a Sneaker Snob, and I'll Be Wearing These Comfy Sneakers All Fall — Plus Similar Styles Are on Sale
Dagne Dover Backpack + Look a likes Tout
I’ve Taken This Sleek, Roomy Travel Backpack on Every Trip for the Past 3 Years — and It’s the Perfect Carry-on
Amazon Prime Day Laptop Backpacks Tout
Travelers Say This $17 Laptop Backpack Can Also Hold a ‘Week’s Worth of Clothes’ — and It’s on Sale
Related Articles
Sam Edelman Sandal Roundup Tout
Comfy Travel Shoes Are Up to 60% Off at This Celeb-loved Brand — Here Are 11 Deals We’re Eyeing for Fall
Large Packable Backpack One-off Tout
Travelers Are Using This Spacious Backpack As Their Carry-on for International Travel — and It’s Only $35
One-Off: Leggings/Jogger Deal
Hikers and Travelers Love These Cooling Leggings With 'Really Handy' Pockets — and They Just Dropped to $20
Roundup: Fashion Item Under $40: Wrinkle Free Travel Pants Tout
13 Wrinkle-free Pants That Always Look Perfect Right Out of Your Suitcase, From Just $25
Upgrade Any Sneakers Into Travel-Ready Shoe Tout
This One, Simple Trick Instantly Makes Any Pair of Sneakers 'Immediately' More Comfortable
Coolife Luggage Set One-off Tout
This Carry-on Luggage Set Has ‘More Than Enough Room for a 5-day Trip’ Without Checking a Bag — and It’s on Sale
One-Off: Bag (Crossbody, Duffel, Weekender, Carry-On, Backpack, Sling, etc.) Tout
Travelers Are Ditching Their Carry-ons for This 'Surprisingly Spacious' Weekender Bag That Fits Just as Much
Addalock the Original Portable Door Lock
I Travel Solo Frequently, and This $18 Gadget Makes Me Feel Safer in Hotel Rooms
Hey Dudes Review Tout
These Memory Foam Linen Slip-on Shoes Are Pain-free — Even After Wearing Them for 13+ Hours Out of the Box
Amazon Trendy Queen Tracksuits Summer 2 Piece Outfit Tout
I’ve Worn This Comfy, Flattering $33 Linen Shorts Set More Than Anything Else in My Closet This Summer
Roundup: Best Golf Deals Hiding in Amazon's Storefront Tout
Amazon's Secret Golf Storefront Is Filled With Huge End-of-summer Deals — Score Up to 71% Off
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Announcement Tout
Amazon Just Announced Another Prime Day Is Coming This Fall — and Hundreds of Items are Already Deeply Discounted
Rolling Suitcase into Standing Desk Hack Tout
This Internet-famous Gadget Is a 'Game-changer' for Using Your Laptop While Traveling — and It’s Been Hiding at Amazon
ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants Tout
Travelers Swear These Linen Trousers Are the ‘Most Comfortable Pants You’ll Own’ — and They’re on Sale
Take it From a Travel Writer Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These 16 Items Never Leave My Suitcase — Prices Start at $4
Family road trip essentials tout
I Never Go on a Family Road Trip Without These 13 Essentials — and They Start at Just $5