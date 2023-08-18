Amazon Just Dropped the 'Perfect Travel Outfit' for Any End-of-summer Trip — and I'm Adding It to My Cart

Last month, Amazon dropped a two-piece outfit that shoppers quickly dubbed the "perfect travel outfit" of the season. And now, with just a few weeks left of summer, the retailer is back with a shorts version of the top-selling look that is about to become the hero of your suitcase. Say hello to the Anrabess Two-piece Sweater Shorts Set, which is priced at $40 and ready for any and all end-of-summer activities.

Just because summer is coming to an end doesn’t mean that the heat is going away anytime soon, so you'll want something like the Anrabess Two-piece Sweater Shorts Set handy to stay cool and modish on-the-go. And, it's also worth noting that even though the duo just hit Amazon’s virtual shelves a few weeks ago, it's already reached best-seller status and garnered some rave reviews from shoppers who “highly" recommend it as a “super comfy” and “stylish” one-and-done outfit that can be worn anywhere.

Amazon

Made with super-soft knit material, this two-piece set includes a short-sleeved sweater top and breezy shorts. And according to shoppers, what makes this set even more appealing is its sheer versatility. It can be seamlessly “dressed up with a pair of heels,” or worn virtually anywhere as is, so you don't have to waste time putting together an outfit. Chiming in, one reviewer noted that this “high quality” set is “perfect for horse races, a picnic, and special occasions during the day or the night.” Even better, this trendy set can be “paired with other pieces” to double your travel wardrobe with endless mix-and-match options.

Amazon

Not only is this outfit incredibly fashionable, flattering, and easy-to-style, but shoppers are also raving about how it boasts an unparalleled level of comfort, and several Amazon customers are already planning to buy it in other colors for upcoming end-of-summer events, trips, and plans. Lucky for these shoppers (and you), this Anrabess set comes in 17 gorgeous shades, including classic hues like navy blue, army green, and khaki white that are easy to incorporate into any wardrobe. And, after scrolling through them all, we're sure you're going to be echoing the sentiment of this shopper: “I want every set now.”

Even though the Anrabess Two-piece Sweater Shorts Set is a staple for comfortable-yet-stylish wearing for the remaining warm-weather months, its cozy-knit material also makes it a great transitional piece into the fall, too. And at just $40 for an entire outfit, it's the budget-friendly buy that you’ll want to add to your travel wardrobe ASAP.

But if you’re looking for other travel-friendly two-piece sets, check out these other great finds that Amazon customers are also loving.

More Two-Piece Sets at Amazon:

Anrabess Two-Piece Linen Set

Amazon

Automet Two-Piece Linen Shorts Set

Amazon

Merokeety Women’s Short-Sleeve Set

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.