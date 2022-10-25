When traveling, the easier your outfit is to put together, the better — which is why many people stock their wardrobe with stylish dresses. To make the versatile closet staple more fall-friendly, shoppers have been setting their sights on cozy and fashionable sweater dresses for their autumnal trips. In fact, there’s one in particular that’s winning over Amazon customers with its comfortable fit, soft and warm fabric, and travel-approved design: the Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress.

Right now, you can score the popular sweater dress, which comes from the hugely popular Amazon brand behind shoppers’ favorite crewneck sweater, for 31 percent off. And, depending on the color you pick (there are 21 shades, by the way), there’s a special on-site coupon that helps you save an additional 30 percent off, bringing the price of the sweater dress to as little as $35.

Thanks to its viscose fabric and oversized fit, the dress envelopes you in a cozy cocoon of softness while still elevating your travel wardrobe with its elegant sheen, draping, and ribbed texture. But, according to reviewers, it offers the perfect amount of thickness to keep you warm on chilly days and nights without being too heavy. Polyester and nylon also come together to ensure that it has a little stretch without losing its shape, which shoppers were very pleased with.

Wearers can enjoy an extra level of snuggly comfort with the Anrabess sweater dress’ turtleneck silhouette, which can be worn folded or unfolded depending on your preference. Lantern sleeves give the classic-looking dress additional style points, making it ideal for everything from casual day trips to fancy dinners and other occasions that call for dressier outfits. You can also pair it with your favorite travel sneakers, booties, flats, or knee-high boots.

Amazon shoppers are falling in love with it, having given it more than 4,000 five-star ratings. “This is incredibly indescribably soft,” one Amazon shopper wrote. “The fit is fantastic and the fabric is great. The quality is so good.” After calling it “very comfortable and so warm,” another customer added, “I wore it to Thanksgiving dinner. I didn't feel like I needed to get out of the dress ASAP, I could just lounge around in it all night.” In fact, one fan even dubbed it “the most flattering turtleneck dress I’ve tried in a while.”

Chiming in, a reviewer exclaimed, “I think this is one of the best quality clothing items I’ve received from Amazon thus far.” Similarly, a buyer commented, “It is way more expensive feeling and looking than what I paid [for] and it has the perfect loose look — I’m in love.” They also highlighted that they “washed and dried it twice already with no change to its feel or look.”

Several travelers have also given the Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress their stamp of approval. One shopper said, “I wore this on my bachelorette trip. It was freezing and it was like wearing a blanket. [It was] so soft and I never got cold.” Following their review, another customer mentioned that it “packs well” and raved about the fabric being “very soft.”

Whether you’re looking for a new travel dress or just feel like giving your everyday wardrobe a fun refresh, one thing is for sure: You can expect lots of compliments on this sweater dress, as per reviewers. Another thing we’re pretty positive about? After trying the dress for yourself, you’ll be back to pick a second one up in another color.

Don’t let this amazing deal pass you by: Get the Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress for up to 61 percent off at Amazon today. And, definitely utilize the special on-site coupon to help you save even more on this fall wardrobe staple.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $35.

