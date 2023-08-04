Amazon Just Dropped the 'Perfect Travel Outfit' of the Season — and I'm Adding It to My Cart

It's already a best-seller.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 09:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers Are Loving Amazon's Newest Two-Piece Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

On a recent scroll through Amazon looking for a new outfit for an upcoming trip, I stumbled upon the Anrabess Women’s Two-Piece Sweater Set that just hit the virtual shelves. And after a glance at its rave reviews, 800+ perfect ratings, and impressive best-sellers badge (despite only being out for a few weeks), I’m convinced that this two-in-one outfit is on track to become the hottest set of the year. With a price tag of $55 for an entire one-and-done outfit that can be worn together and mixed and matched with your favorite travel tops and bottoms, I promptly added it to my cart, and I highly suggest that you do the same. 

Made with super-soft knit fabric, this two-piece set includes a breezy short-sleeved sweater top and relaxed-fitting pants. Not only are both pieces breathable enough to tout around in for the remaining weeks of summer, but together they make the perfect transitional set for fall because of its “thick but breathable material.” And as an always welcomed bonus, the pants also have spacious pockets.

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Sets

Amazon

Thanks to their wide-leg silhouette, the pants offer a flattering drape as well as all-day comfort and airflow. In the short time that it’s been out, shoppers have already hailed the duo as the “perfect travel outfit," with one reviewer sharing that it’s become their “favorite outfit for traveling.” Beyond jet-setting, the Anrabess Women’s Two-Piece Sweater Set's cozy-yet-stylish look is perfect for everything from a lounge day to a night out. Shoppers are loving its versatility, too. In fact, one fan gushed that it can be “worn for work, as a lounge set, and [on a] date night. They also added that they "love that it can be dressed up or down,” and that its cozy fabrics feel like “wearing pajamas.”

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Sets

Amazon

This Anrabess Women’s Two-Piece Sweater Set is available in an impressive selection of 26 different color combinations, with sizes ranging from XS to 2XL. And to say that shoppers are already smitten with Amazon’s newest two-piece set would be an understatement. One Amazon customer shared that they just purchased it in a fourth color, adding, “I will get a lot of use out of these sets — together and separately. [It is] gorgeous and very flattering.” And, another reviewer chimed in to praise its “great quality,” and admit that they are already “trying to decide what color to buy next.” 

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Sets

Amazon

I think it’s safe to say that the Anrabess Women’s Two-Piece Sweater Set will continue to be a fan-favorite well into the fall (and maybe even the winter). It’s stylish, breathable, and comfortable — everything that you’d want in an outfit. And at just $55, like other shoppers, you’ll want to add a few to your Amazon cart. 

If you’re looking for other travel-friendly two-piece sets, check out these other great finds that Amazon customers are also loving.

More Two-Piece Sets at Amazon:

Merokeety Oversized Two-Piece Shorts Sweatsuit 

Amazon MEROKEETY Women's Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Sets

Amazon

Fixmatti Two-Piece Sweatsuit

Amazon Fixmatti Women Casual 2 Piece Outfit Long Pant Set

Amazon

Anrabess Two-Piece Linen Set

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits Sleeveless Tank Crop Button Back Top Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set Pockets

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $55. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Buys tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals Keep Getting Bigger — Shop the 16 Best Last-minute Finds Starting at $33
Farm Rio End-of-Summer Sale tout
Farm Rio Is Having a Blowout Summer Sale — Dresses, Skirts, and More Are Up to 50% Off
Suitcase for International Travel Tout
This Spacious Carry-on Suitcase Helps You Avoid Checked Bag Fees During International Travel
Related Articles
Farm Rio End-of-Summer Sale tout
Farm Rio Is Having a Blowout Summer Sale — Dresses, Skirts, and More Are Up to 50% Off
Best Heatless Curlers tout
The 7 Best Heatless Curlers for Travel of 2023
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Last-Minute Buys tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals Keep Getting Bigger — Shop the 16 Best Last-minute Finds Starting at $33
Luggage Deals Tout
Shoppers Say This 'Perfect' Carry-on Fits 1 Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's Over Half Off
Fashion Item Roundup: Lightweight/Breezy Shirts and Blouses Tout
12 Flowy Summer Tops That Go With Everything and Won’t Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — From Just $17
Charging Station 50% Off Tout
This 3-in-1 Charging Station Declutters Your Cords While Traveling — and It’s 63% Off
Cat Carrier Review Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and This $34 Amazon Pet Carrier Makes Going Through TSA Security a Breeze
Compression Socks Tout
Flight Attendants and Nurses Swear by These Best-selling Compression Socks — and They’re Up to 44% Off
Roundup: Cooling Portable Neck Fans Under $20 Tout
Amazon's Top-rated Portable Neck Fans Will Be Your 'Best Purchase of the Season' — and They're All Under $20
Best Golf Pants for Men of 2023
The 10 Best Golf Pants for Men of 2023, Tested on the Course
johnston murphy dad shoes Tout
My Dad Swears by These Comfortable Dress Shoes — and Similar Styles Are on Sale Right Now, Starting at $37
Everlane Sale Tout
I Wore These Jeans on a 3-hour Flight and Was Comfortable the Entire Time — Now They’re Up to 70% Off
tl-strapless-stick-bra-tout
One T+L Editor Finally Found the Perfect Strapless Bra for Summer Weddings — and It’s Only $24 Today
Reef Comfy Sandals Tout
Travelers Can Walk ‘for Hours’ in These Supportive Flip-flops — and They’re 43% Off at Amazon
Best Products for Staying Cool of 2023
Beat the Heatwave and Cool Off With 10 Travel-friendly Products
Comfy T-Shirt Dresses Under $30 Tout
10 No-fuss T-shirt Dresses at Amazon That Are Under $30 and Perfect for the Blistering Heat