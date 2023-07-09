This Flattering Travel Dress With Pockets Never Wrinkles — and It's Under $40 Right Now

Summer is in full swing, and Amazon is making it incredibly easy to find the perfect warm-weather vacation outfits. If you've been on the hunt for a comfy travel dress with pockets, we noticed that the Anrabess Sleeveless Swing Midi Dress was just discounted ahead of Prime Day — and it's a deal that you definitely don't want to pass up.

Currently marked down 20 percent, the popular midi dress is a favorite for shoppers because of its easy-to-style and versatile look. It's also made with a breathable, lightweight polyester-rayon-spandex blend that will keep you cool and comfy in the heat (and this combination also ensures that you have just enough stretch).

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $46)

The Anrabess Sleeveless Swing Midi Dress' tiered, ruffled midi-length skirt also keeps things breezy while providing coverage (and sun protection). And, it has a casual-yet-stylish scoop neckline and sleeveless silhouette, which will also help you beat the heat. The dress' fit-and-flare waistband is flattering and gives the relaxed-fitting piece shape, allowing it to be suitable for everything from laidback days at the pool and sightseeing tours to formal dinners and big events.

What's more, it comes in 16 different colors to choose from. Options include versatile neutral shades of black, navy blue, olive green, and khaki, as well as bold, eye-catching hues like magenta, purple, coral pink, and more. Sizes range from S to 2XL.

Right now, the Anrabess Sleeveless Swing Midi Dress has racked up more than 800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers — many of whom are travelers. One customer wrote, "I’ve bought three of these now. The first one I bought was to take on a cruise to wear sightseeing and to casual dinners. I came home and bought two more. This is the perfect travel dress: it's easy to pack, comfortable, and I love the pockets. It looks great with sandals, flip-flops, or tennis shoes."

Another reviewer mentioned, "I love that it is cotton knit and will be perfect for travel — no wrinkles!" And, a third shopper added, "I’ve searched for a summer dress exactly like this one. It’s so comfortable and cool, and the fit is perfect. The top fits nicely and the bottom is flowy but not too baggy." Chiming in, another Amazon customer raved that it's "perfect for long airline flights," and a final traveler said, "I took them on our beach vacation, and they were perfect for bumming around with my favorite crossbody purse. They’re comfortable, even in the south Texas heat."

Consider this your sign to add the Anrabess Sleeveless Swing Midi Dress to your cart. Make sure to get it while it's 20 percent off at Amazon, and keep scrolling to browse through the other summer dresses that are on sale this weekend.

